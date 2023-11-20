After getting fans wound up for days theorizing over his announcement that he had “decided to give up smoke,” rapper and famed weed enthusiast Snoop Dogg revealed Monday morning on Instagram that it was just a smart marketing ploy for Solo Stove, a company that sells smokeless stoves and fire pits.

In the video, Snoop says, “I have an announcement: I’m giving up smoke. I know what you’re thinking—Snoop, smoking is kind of your whole thing. But I’m done with it. I’m done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky icky. I’m going smokeless. Solo Stove—they took out the smoke. Clever.”

“Solo Stove has since announced that Snoop Dogg will be their official ‘smokesman,’ in support of the company’s quest to eliminate smoke from backyards everywhere,” read a company press release sent to CNN.

Before Monday’s news, Snoop teased his 82.8 million Instagram followers with a photo of himself looking off into the distance that was captioned with a smoke emoji. In another post, he appeared at peace with his eyes closed and wrote, “Natural high.”