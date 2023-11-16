CHEAT SHEET
Snoop Dogg Shocks Fans by Announcing He's 'Giving Up Smoke'
In an ominous message posted to his social media platforms on Thursday, Snoop Dogg declared, “I’m giving up smoke.” Next to an image of himself with prayer hands, the rapper added, “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.” The world’s most prolific marijuana user notably did not say that he was giving up smoke-free forms of the drug such as vaping or edibles. Just last month, Jimmy Kimmel declared Snoop Dogg’s birthday Oct. 20—six months to the day before and after 4/20—“DoggFather’s Day,” a new holiday honoring “significant contributions to the popularization of marijuana.”