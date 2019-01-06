Snoop Dogg Tells Federal Employees Not to Vote for Trump in 2020: 'This Punk Motherf•cker Don't Care'
GETTING POLITICAL
Snoop Dogg urged federal workers on Saturday not to vote for President Trump again, saying “this punk motherf-ucker don’t care” that they’re impacted by the shutdown. The rapper’s remarks came in an Instagram video, amid the partial government shutdown that leaves some 800,000 federal employees without pay. “Ain't no f-ckin way in the world y’all can vote for Donald Trump...” Snoop Dogg said. “If y’all vote for him, y’all some stupid motherf-ckers.”“All you federal government people that’s not being paid is being treated f-ckin unfairly right now,” Snoop Dogg continued. “That’s so terrible...and this punk motherf-cker don’t care.” Trump told reporters on Sunday that he understands federal workers impacted by the shutdown, but insisted they support the government’s closure until funding was secured for his border wall. “I can relate, and I’m sure that the people that are on the receiving end will make adjustments, they always do, and they’ll make adjustments," he reportedly said.