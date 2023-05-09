CHEAT SHEET
Snoop Dogg to Streaming Bosses: Get Your ‘Sh*t Together’
Snoop Dogg is all about solidarity. This week, video surfaced from the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference on May 3, in which the California-bred rapper and entrepreneur called out streamers for failing to adequately compensate artists for their work. He also voiced his support for the ongoing writers strike, whose goals he sees as aligned with those of musicians. Confronted with the idea that this is an “exciting” time for artists, the musician replied, “It’s exciting, but streaming gotta get they shit together—because I don’t understand how the fuck you get paid off of that shit.” He later acknowledged that he’d gone “off script—but fuck it,“ he said, “this is business.”