Snoop Dogg Tries to Disavow Threat He Made to Gayle King
Snoop Dogg is claiming that when he told CBS anchor Gayle King to “back off ... before we come get you” that wasn’t a threat. The rapper’s harsh words came after King mentioned Kobe Bryant’s 2003 rape case in an interview—and sparked death threats against the TV personality. Oprah and former ambassador Susan Rice were among those who rushed to King’s defense. Now Snoop is backing down. “I’m a non-violent person,” Snoop says in the Instagram post. “When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family. Now with that being said, what I look like wanting some harm to come to a 70-year-old woman? I was raised way better than that.” King is actually 65. “I don’t want no harm to come to her and I didn’t threaten her,” Snoop continued. “All I did was said, ‘check it out, you outta pocket for what you doing and we watching you. Have a little more respect for Vanessa, her babies and Kobe Bryant’s legacy.’”