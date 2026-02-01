Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Announces Tragic Loss
‘LOVE OF MY LIFE’
Snoop Dogg’s granddaughter, Codi Dreaux Broadus, has passed away, his daughter, Cori Broadus, has announced. Sharing the news on Instagram, the legendary rapper’s youngest child wrote: “Monday; I lost the love of my life. My Codi” over a black-and-white image of her holding the baby. “I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you,” wrote Wayne Deuce, Cori’s fiancé, in his own post to the platform. Cori’s daughter was born extremely premature at just 25 weeks, with an emergency C-section performed as the 26-year-old developed HELLP syndrome, a severe form of preeclampsia. After a long, 10-month fight in the NICU, Cori was finally able to bring Codi home on Jan. 6. The baby’s cause of death is not yet known. Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., has yet to publicly comment on the loss, but his son has shared a message of support for his sister on Instagram, writing: “Lil sis we got you forever.”