Whiten Your Smile Without Breaking the Bank During Snow's BOGO Sale
BRIGHT ON A BUDGET
Summertime means iced coffees, rosé, and ice cream. While our favorite treats make for happy bellies, the stained teeth they leave behind aren’t nearly as welcome. Thankfully, Snow isn’t going to make you wait to remedy the problem. These at-home teeth whitening kits have dropped prices (think Black Friday level deals!) for summer BOGO sale. Buy two of the same item or mix and match products from the sale and you could have a dazzling smile just in time for those end-of-summer vacation photos.
It’s hard to beat this deal on the All-In-One At Home kit. Formulated to whiten like professional-grade products, but gentle on enamel for sensitive teeth and gums, this kit is the best of both worlds. It’s the perfect starter kit with an LED mouthpiece, three wands of whitening serum, and one extra-strength serum for that last minute date night.
All-In-One At Home Teeth Whitening Kit
BOGO discount automatically applied
Brighten your smile a little bit everyday with this LED Electric Teeth Whitening Toothbrush. The two-minute timer with thirty second intervals will make sure you’re not skimping on brush time while a blue LED light supports healthy whitening. As if this toothbrush wasn’t already smart enough, there’s also four modes for Clean, Whiten, Polish, and Sensitive so you’re brushing for whatever the day brings.
LED Electric Teeth Whitening Toothbrush
BOGO discount automatically applied
The Limited Edition Wireless Teeth Whitening Kit feels like the perfect gift for the multi-tasking maven in your life. The mouthpiece is a multi-tasker too! It has dual-light therapy settings so it glows blue for teeth whitening and red for gum support.
Limited Edition Wireless Teeth Whitening Kit
BOGO discount automatically applied
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.