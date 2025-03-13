Culture

‘Snow White’ Actress Faces Film’s Firestorm Solo With Co-Star MIA

POISONED APPLE

Rachel Zegler kicked off the movie’s premiere in Spain, but Gal Gadot was nowhere to be found.

Kenneal Patterson
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Rachel Zegler
Pablo Cuadra/Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images for Disney
Kenneal Patterson

Kenneal Patterson

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
OpinionThe Viral ‘Debate’ Video That Proves Most MAGA Voters Are a Lost Cause
Michael Ian Black
PoliticsFans Outraged Over Gwen Stefani’s ‘Christian’ MAGA Makeover
Emell Derra Adolphus
World‘Nobody Is Safe’: Canada Sends World a Warning Against Trump
Yasmeen Hamadeh
U.S. NewsMusk Shamed Into Abandoning Cut to Vital Social Security Service
Julia Ornedo
U.S. NewsMusk’s SpaceX Axes Rescue of Astronauts He Said Biden Left in Space
Yasmeen Hamadeh