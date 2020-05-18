1 Dead, 1 Injured in Canadian Acrobatic Jet Crash
A Canadian Forces Snowbirds aircraft crashed into a neighborhood in British Columbia on Sunday, leaving one person dead and another with serious injuries, the Royal Canadian Air Force confirmed. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce that one member of the CF Snowbirds team has died and one has sustained serious injuries,” the air force said in a statement. “We can confirm that we have contacted all primary family members of those involved. More information will be communicated in the near future.” The Snowbirds plane, similar to the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, was performing in an airshow to honor medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The plane reportedly crashed near the airport in Kamloops, British Columbia. “It looked to me like it was mostly on the road, but it just exploded. It went everywhere,” Rose Miller, who lives nearby the crash site, told the Associated Press.