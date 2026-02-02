Snowboarder Dies After Getting Snagged in Horrific Ski Lift Accident

A federal judge who attacked President Donald Trump for pardoning two political staffers who had engaged in election fraud has died at the age of 78. Judge Robert Pratt, who served 26 years on the bench, suffered a heart attack at a gym in Clive, Iowa, last Wednesday, his son Michael said. Pratt derided John Tate and Jesse Benton, aides to Ron Paul during his 2012 presidential campaign, who were found guilty of paying state Sen. Kent Sorenson $73,000 to switch his endorsement to their boss just days before the Iowa caucus. In 2017 Pratt sentenced Sorenson to 15 months in prison, calling it “the definition of political corruption.” In 2020, when Trump pardoned Benton and Tate, Pratt told the Associated Press, “It’s not surprising that a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals.” He added, “But apparently to get a pardon, one has to be either a Republican, a convicted child murderer or a turkey.” Trump had also pardoned Blackwater Worldwide personnel who were convicted for the 2007 killing of a 9-year-old boy and 13 other Iraqi civilians. Pratt later apologized for “the wrongfulness of the comments,” adding, “I regret the embarrassment they have caused to my court and the judiciary in general.”
A 22-year-old Australian woman has died after her backpack got stuck in a ski lift. Brooke Day was snowboarding at the Tsugaike Mountain ski resort in Otari, Japan as part of a working holiday when the accident occurred. Authorities said an unfastened waist buckle on the backpack snagged a lift chair, and because her chest strap remained secured, she was dragged across the snow and left hanging mid-air. Resort staff quickly pressed the emergency stop button, and Brooke, who reportedly suffered cardiac arrest at the scene, was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Despite medical efforts, she was pronounced dead shortly afterward. Brooke worked as a receptionist at a physiotherapy clinic at the resort. Tsugaike Mountain Resort and the Tsugaike Gondola Lift Co issued a joint apology. Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed the death in Japan, saying it was “providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian who died in Japan.” A spokesperson added, “We send our deepest condolences to the family at this difficult time.” A full investigation into the incident has been announced.
Punxsutawney Phil has spoken: six more weeks of winter are on the horizon. On Monday morning, the famed groundhog emerged from his tree stump on Gobbler’s Knob in rural Pennsylvania and, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, saw his shadow—a traditional signal that colder weather will linger before spring arrives. Phil’s forecast elicited a mix of cheers and boos from the bundled-up crowd, who braved the chilly conditions to witness the event. Handlers held signs reading “Brrrr! More Snow” and “Freezing Rain” to emphasize the prediction. Unlike in previous years, guests were not allowed on stage to photograph Phil after the announcement due to the bitter cold and concerns over keeping the groundhog exposed for too long. The tradition, which falls roughly halfway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox, has roots in European agricultural practices but is widely regarded as folklore rather than science. Phil has predicted a longer winter in four of the past five years, and this year drew extra attention from gamblers on Polymarket, who collectively wagered more than $24,000 on the outcome.
Melania Trump’s eponymous documentary ranked far behind its other competitors during the opening weekend. It made a paltry $7 million dollars on its opening weekend, compared to its $40 million production budget and $35 million marketing budget. Horror movie Send Help and the sci-fi Iron Lung took the box office crown away from first lady Melania Trump. Box office frontrunner Send Help made almost triple that of Trump’s pet project at a stunning $20 million debut, according to industry estimates. Video game YouTuber Markiplier’s Iron Lung came in a close second at an impressive $18 million at the North American box office. Melania did better than Hollywood insiders expected, who projected a $5 million opening, but it was not enough to turn a profit. In fourth place was Disney’s Zootopia 2, which took in $5.8 million. Action thriller Shelter had a disappointing opening week, ranking fifth at $5.5 million. Mercy, Marty Supreme, and The Housemaid also appeared in the top 10.
Iconic 70s actor Demond Wilson has died at age 79. Wilson is best known for starring as Lamont Sanford, Fred Sanford’s son, in Sanford and Son, one of the first television programs with a mostly Black cast. Wilson served in the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart before he began acting. The show ran for six seasons and was a big hit for audiences nationwide. Afterward, Wilson aimed to go back to serving his community. While he made a handful of film appearances, he decided that it wasn’t a fulfilling career for him, telling the Los Angeles Times it was “emotionally exhausting because I had to make it appear that I was excited about what I was doing,” and became a minister in the 1980s. His publicist, Mark Goldman, confirmed that Wilson died following complications from cancer. In a statement to the Associated Press, Goldman said, “Through his work on screen, his writing, and his ministry, he sought to uplift others and leave a meaningful impact on the communities he served.” He leaves behind his wife Cicely and six children.
Beloved comedy actress Catherine O’Hara, who died on Friday at the age of 71, received a touching tribute on SNL. Producers played an image of her on screen to conclude this weekend’s show. SNL also posted a similar tribute to the Home Alone actress on X with a heart emoji. O’Hara has been close to the show for decades. She was cast on the show in 1981. She left, however, to return to the show, “Second City Television,” which secured a new deal for more seasons at the same time. For her, it proved to be the right decision, as the show ran for 8 years and won a Primetime Emmy Award. She returned to SNL as a host, leading the show twice in the early ’90s. O’Hara passed away from an unidentified illness on Friday. Reports find that she was facing breathing difficulties before her passing. O’Hara is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, 74, and two sons, Matthew, 31, and Luke, 29.
Snoop Dogg’s granddaughter, Codi Dreaux Broadus, has passed away, his daughter, Cori Broadus, has announced. Sharing the news on Instagram, the legendary rapper’s youngest child wrote: “Monday; I lost the love of my life. My Codi” over a black-and-white image of her holding the baby. “I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you,” wrote Wayne Deuce, Cori’s fiancé, in his own post to the platform. Cori’s daughter was born extremely premature at just 25 weeks, with an emergency C-section performed as the 26-year-old developed HELLP syndrome, a severe form of preeclampsia. After a long, 10-month fight in the NICU, Cori was finally able to bring Codi home on Jan. 6. The baby’s cause of death is not yet known. Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., has yet to publicly comment on the loss, but his son has shared a message of support for his sister on Instagram, writing: “Lil sis we got you forever.”
Molly Ringwald doesn’t want anyone recreating the John Hughes movies that brought her international acclaim. And she knows the late director didn’t want that either. “He didn’t want the films to be remade,” Ringwald, 57, told People at the Sundance Film Festival. “And I don’t think that they should be really.” Having made her mark in Hughes’ classic ‘80s flicks like The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles, and Pretty in Pink, she argued that those tales are of their era—and should be left there. “I feel like if somebody does something, I would prefer that they do something … that takes from Breakfast Club and then builds on [it], and represents this generation’s issues rather than to try to recreate what was of a different time,” she explained. She has also written about her mixed feelings on the way Hughes handled gender, race, and sexuality in his films. Hughes, who passed away in 2009, was famous for his coming-of-age stories like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and comedies including Home Alone and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. Ringwald added that his films can’t be remade as the late director himself hadn’t wanted them to be. She was speaking at the premiere of another teen drama, Run Amok, in which she stars.
Jeffrey Epstein never stood trial for the heinous crimes he was accused of, but there was one place where he did suffer consequences for his actions: Xbox Live. One of the approximately 3 million pages released in the latest dump of files related to Epstein and his crimes is a 2013 email from Microsoft, informing him that his Xbox Live account had been “permanently suspended.” The notice, dated Dec. 19, 2013, and sent to Epstein’s personal email account, informed the convicted sex offender that he had been banned from the online video game platform for “harassment, threats, and/or abuse of other players.” According to the email, Epstein had a history of “severe, repeated, and/or excessive” abuse of other players. This may have included threats of death, harm, profanity, verbal abuse, and more, directed at other players while participating in online games such as Call of Duty or Grand Theft Auto. Epstein, who was 60 years old at the time of the incident, died in his jail cell in 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. One of his known associates, many of whom have been featured in the ongoing release of criminal documents about the financier, was Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
Three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn, 41, offered a reassuring update after an unfortunate crash during a during her final World Cup race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Friday. Vonn went down hard, sliding into safety nets and clutching her left knee before being airlifted off the course. Despite the dramatic incident, Vonn quickly tried to calm concerns, posting that her “Olympic dream is not over,” hours after the crash. Her head coach, Chris Knight, echoed that optimism, telling the Associated Press on Saturday that while Vonn would not race this weekend, she remains focused on preparing for the next Olympic Games scheduled to begin on Feb. 6. Vonn later reinforced that message with a reply on X, writing, “Physics had the final say? No, I have the final say,” signaling her determination to continue. The veteran skier has been staging a comeback after a six-year hiatus and has said the next Olympics are expected to be her final Games, capping an Olympic career that began more than two decades ago.