Snowboarder Who Fell From Malfunctioning Montana Chairlift Dies

Track Star Charged with Assault for Viral Baton Bashing Incident
HONEST MISTAKE?
High school track star Alaila Everett, who was caught on video striking her competitor Kaelen Tucker with a baton at an indoor championship in Virginia, has been charged with assault in connection with the viral incident. The Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Office told The Daily Mail that they issued a petition for one count of assault and battery against Everett after she smacked Tucker during the 4x200m relay event. Tucker, running for Lynchburg’s Brookville High School, overtook Everett of I.C. Norcom High School on the outside in the second leg of the relay. In the video, Everett is seen pulling Tucker’s right arm back and striking her on the head with the baton she was holding. Everett came forward earlier this week claiming that she has been receiving death threats because of the incident. In an interview with Wavy on Monday, Everett broke down in tears and said: “Nobody is going to believe me because I can admit from the video it does look purposeful. But I know my intentions and I would never hit anybody on purpose.” She pointed out that she is being punished based on a “nine-second video.” Meanwhile, Tucker told local ABC affiliate WSET, “I still can’t believe it, I’m in shock. I’m still trying to take it all in,” adding, “Why did you do it, and why haven’t you apologized?” The outlet reported that Tucker was treated for a concussion and a possible skull fracture.
