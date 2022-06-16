This Queer and Asian-owned Rosé Brand Is Reclaiming the Phrase ‘So Gay’ One Can at a Time

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

In light of the recent “Don’t Say Gay” bills being considered in several states across America, celebrating Pride month feels especially significant this year. The phrase “that’s so gay” has an enduring legacy of pejorative use in our modern vernacular—a linguistic trend that the founders of the canned wine brand, So Gay Rosé are reversing with everyone’s favorite summertime (OK, any time) beverage.

“We’re seeing such an attack on the word ‘gay’ right now. Our philosophy is that being ‘so gay’ is something SO worth celebrating,” says So Gay Rosé co-founder and journalist Tim Chan. “To be honest, we [all] actually have a lot more in common with each other than you might think: we all just want the freedom to live our lives the way we want to; to gather with people we find community with, and to speak our minds boldly for everyone to hear. It’s not about being gay — it’s about being yourself.”

Chan grew up in a very conservative and religious household and community during the ‘90s and ‘00s. He recalls that during his childhood, calling something or someone ‘gay’ was often used as the equivalent of calling something ‘bad’ or ‘lame.’ “When I was growing up and a classmate said that my outfit was ‘so gay,’ it usually wasn’t a positive thing. So how do we recondition ourselves to see it as a good thing? That’s part of why our motto is ‘So gay, so great.’ There’s nothing negative or wrong with being gay, and our story—and our wine—[is] proof of that.”

So Gay Rosé launched in June 2021 with their O.G. low-calorie canned rosé packs, and in just one year, the brand has already expanded its offerings to include chardonnay and a number of collabs with other brands. The recently-launched Coming Out Kit includes an eight-pack of their signature rosé kit and a dozen cookies from Austin bakery, Wunderkeks. Described as “perfect to celebrate coming out,” the concept behind the Coming Out Kit also stems from Chan’s own journey with coming out and embracing his true self.

So Gay Rosé Coming Out Kit (Small Bundle) 10 percent of all proceeds of the Coming Out Kit will be donated to the LOVELOUD Foundation. The Coming Out Kit is also available in the large-size bundle for $149—and trust me, you’re going to want the bigger size. Buy at So Gay Rosé $ 89

Chan came out to his family and friends at 28 years old, so he understands how daunting and painful this process can be—he’s been there. “It took me a long time to be comfortable talking [about] my sexuality, let alone being proud of it. I could’ve never imagined starting a brand with ‘gay’ in the name. But this just goes to show you that society changes and people grow... and yes, things DO get better. Whether you’re drinking So Gay Rosé or partying at Pride, I hope people remember that the best way to live your life is on your own terms, on your own timeline, and in your own light. I’m proof of that. And I have never been more proud,” he says.

Chan and So Gay Rosé co-founder Josh Campbell (a self-professed straight LGBT ally) aim to erase the stigma associated with the phrase “so gay,” reclaim the phrase, and uplift the LGBT community through the brand’s messaging and by giving to organizations and nonprofits that support the community—and all year round, not just during June’s Pride month. A portion of proceeds from every order is donated to LGBTQ charities. “So Gay Rosé is about more than just wine. While the name is catchy and the can is Instagrammable, the brand is really about reclaiming language that was used against our community in the past to turn it into something positive,” he says. Harness your spending power and celebrate LGBT Pride this month with some rosé that actually gives back to the community and fights to change the archaic narrative that gay=bad. So gay, so great.

So Gay Rosé Zero Sugar Rosé Prices start at $18 per pack. So what exactly does gay wine taste like? Well, aside from pretty amazing, “strong (14% ABV) and crisp; a little fruity and a little flowery, just like us.” Best of all, each can is gluten-free, sugar-free, and only has 100 calories per can. BTW, four cans are equal to one bottle, but who’s counting? Shop at Drizly $ Shop at Go Puff $

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more.