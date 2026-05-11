Massively Popular Reality TV Show Axed After 2 Decades

Jennifer Harmon, best known for her role in One Life to Live, died on Saturday at age 82. A long-time New Yorker, Harmon first entered the entertainment industry via Broadway, making her debut in 1965 in a revival of You Can’t Take It With You. She began her television career in the mid-1970s with the NBC soap opera How to Survive a Marriage. Her most famous role was playing the fifth iteration of Cathy Craig Lord in the soap opera One Life to Live from 1976 to 1978. She received a Daytime Emmy nomination for her work as the infamous antagonist. Harmon returned to the show in the early 1990s as a lawyer for Viki Lord, whose daughter she had kidnapped in her original role as Cathy. Harmon had a long and fruitful career in TV, with continued roles in soaps like Another World and Guiding Light, as well as appearances in shows like Dallas, The Good Wife, Barnaby Jones, and more. Harmon was also fondly remembered for her continued work on Broadway, performing in over 21 different productions over several decades, as well as understudying for greats like Judi Dench.
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- 1‘One Life to Live’ Star Dies at 82LEGENDARY LOSSShe received a Daytime Emmy nomination for her acting on the soap opera.
- 2Netflix Star Pregnant With Second Baby'HERE WE GROW AGAIN'The star shares a 2-year-old daughter, Siggy, with her husband.
Shop with ScoutedThree Million Real Workers Helped Design These Rugged BootsA STEP ABOVEThe new data-inspired IronFlex boots are ideal for demanding jobs and work sites.
- 3Delta Passengers Endure Eight-Hour Flight to Nowhere‘OPERATIONAL ISSUE’The plane returned to its hub instead of diverting to a closer airport.
- 4Massively Popular Reality TV Show Axed After 2 DecadesLAST DANCEThe program aired its 18th and final season in 2024.
Shop with ScoutedBissell’s New Vacuum Uses Headlights to Expose Hidden DustCLEAN SWEEPFrom massive spills to pet hair, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush eliminates the need for multiple cleaning devices.
- 5Hollywood Star’s Heated Road Rage Clash Caught on CameraGRINDING HIS GEARSA witness said the actor charmed onlookers even while “having a meltdown.”
- 6‘80s Singer’s Health Crisis Deepens With Cardiac ArrestHEALTH NIGHTMAREShe had been suffering abdominal pain.
- 7Train Crash Rescue Takes Wild Turn When Alligators AppearGATOR FRENZYA car drove into the path of an oncoming Amtrak train.
- 8Actress Sienna Miller, 44, Welcomes Baby With Boyfriend, 29NEW CHAPTER BEGINSThe actress and Oli Green, who is a model, already share a 2-year-old daughter.
Shop with ScoutedLelo's Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During MayBUZZ WORTHYCelebrate National Masturbation Month with 50 percent off Lelo’s luxury sex toys.
- 9Bear Attack Victim Left Heartbreaking Final VoicemailLAST GOODBYEThe experienced hiker was on a grueling, 10-mile hike.
- 10Frontier Passengers Flee After Jet Fatally Strikes PersonRUNWAY HORRORThe aircraft fatally struck an apparent trespasser on a runway, filling the cabin with smoke.
Actress Brianne Howey is pregnant. The Ginny & Georgia star is expecting her second child with her husband of five years, Matt Ziering. Howey announced her pregnancy on Mother’s Day on Instagram alongside a photo that showed her baby bump peaking out in a yellow maxi dress. She captioned the celebratory post, “Here we grow again💛 Happy Mother’s Day!” The comments were filled with congratulations from her castmates and crew members. Antonia Gentry, who plays her daughter Ginny on the Netflix show, commented, “🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹.” Showrunner Debra J. Fisher added, “Baby two looks good on you 💛.” The star shares a 2-year-old daughter, Siggy, with her husband. The TV mother—and soon-to-be real-life mother of two—has shared that becoming a mother has changed how she plays Georgia. “Now that I have a child, I am so obsessed with her that I understand why Georgia is so obsessed with Ginny, and my heart only got bigger and I just have even more respect for all the moms out there,” Howey said in an interview with People in June. The fourth season of the show has been confirmed by Netflix.
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A good pair of work boots is invaluable. However, most feel like they were designed by people who’ve never spent eight hours on a job site. Red Wing Shoes is aiming to change that with its new IronFlex boot line, built from the ground up based on the data of three million workers.
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A Delta Air Lines plane got halfway across the Atlantic Ocean before turning back, subjecting passengers to an eight-hour trip to nowhere. The Airbus A330-200 left Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday evening and climbed to a cruising altitude of 33,000 feet. The 21-year-old jet continued east for about three and a half hours, but as it was approaching the midpoint of the transatlantic crossing, the crew decided to turn the aircraft around. Delta Air Lines said in a statement that the flight returned because of an “operational issue.” It did not elaborate on what caused the problem, or explain why it was best handled at its primary maintenance base at the Atlanta hub as opposed to diverting the flight to another airport. The plane landed safely back in Atlanta at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The flight was then canceled and the Airbus remained on the ground for inspection.
Massively Popular Reality TV Show Axed After 2 Decades
So You Think You Can Dance won’t be asking competitors that question anymore. Fox has officially canceled the program after nearly 20 years on air. “Obviously, a really important show in the history of Fox, and right now, there’s no plans to order another season,” the network’s president, Rob Wade, told reporters. “We’ve had conversations about it, but nothing formal.” The reality TV show followed contestants as they competed in various dance challenges for the title of “America’s best dancer.” It made household names of singers such as Ariana DeBose, tWitch and Tate McRae. Lauren Sánchez Bezos hosted its first season in 2005, back when she was still Lauren Sánchez. Many popular names sat in the judges’ chairs, including JoJo Siwa, Allison Holker, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, but perhaps most famously, executive producer Nigel Lythgoe and former dancer Mary Murphy. The program faced various controversies and setbacks after its 2020 hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned in 2022 with JoJo, tWitch, and Matthew Morrison as judges, but the season soon went off the rails after Morrison dropped out for not following “competition production protocols” by allegedly sending “flirty” messages to a female contestant. tWitch died by suicide later that year. The final season, which aired in 2024, returned with a major overhaul and received middling reviews.
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Keeping your home clean is one of those tasks that’s easy to overlook—until your space is suddenly coated with pet hair, crumbs, and a herd of dust bunnies. While most vacuums can handle one type of mess well, they’re rarely able to balance both large debris and fine dust, forcing you to go over the same spots multiple times with different tools. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that makes it easier to keep your space spotless, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush has you (and your entire home) covered.
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Avengers star Benedict Cumberbatch got into a heated argument while riding his bike in London after another cyclist accused him of running a red light. Witnesses said an angry “vigilante” cyclist followed Cumberbatch until he pulled over, and the two men then argued for about 10 minutes about whether the Imitation Game star had run three red lights. Cumberbatch accused the other man of verbally abusing him, causing the cyclist to respond sarcastically, “Oh no, I verbally abused the guy who completely repeatedly broke the law.” Cumberbatch replied, “I did it once.” His accuser was apparently taken aback when he realized who he had confronted, but nevertheless continued to accuse him. In the meantime, the bike lane was blocked, and school children were passing by “awestruck,” witnesses said. Cumberbatch politely asked them to wait for photos, then posed with them after the other cyclist finally left. “Benedict still managed to charm everyone watching even though he was having a meltdown,” a witness told the Daily Mail. “They went at each other about five times.”
Singer Bonnie Tyler suffered a cardiac arrest amid a health battle that left her in an induced coma, according to the Portuguese press. The Welsh star had to be resuscitated at Faro Hospital in the Algarve, and she will remain in a coma as doctors treat an infection, Correio da Manha reported. The Total Eclipse of the Heart singer had reportedly begun to feel unwell in the U.K. After doctors found nothing she flew to Portugal, where she has a second home, and began to suffer severe abdominal pain. After two days in bed, her husband, Robert Sullivan, rushed her to a private hospital, and from there she was transferred to Faro Hospital, where the 74-year-old underwent treatment for a burst appendix. On Wednesday, a statement on her official Facebook was released, which said, “We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie was admitted to a hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she owns a home, for emergency intestinal surgery. The surgery went well, and she is already recovering.” Then, two days later, a follow-up statement confirmed that the ‘Holding Out For A Hero’ singer had “been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery.” The Daily Beast has reached out to her reps for comment.
A rescue mission to help victims of an Amtrak collision in Texas took a strange turn when four alligators showed up at the crash site. Authorities in Houston, Texas, responded Sunday afternoon to reports that a car had driven into the path of an oncoming Amtrak train traveling about 60 mph. Fire officials said the train operator was trying to help the injured passengers, a man and a child, but was stopped by an unexpected obstacle. “Train conductor attempted to assist, confronted by at least four alligators in the water,” Sheldon Community Fire & Rescue shared on Facebook. The Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office said both the driver and child passenger were taken to the hospital, with one listed in critical condition. Investigators say the driver drove past the lowered crossing arms and ignored warning signals before the crash. Authorities are looking into whether intoxication played a role. “You should always be mindful when crossing tracks, whether or not there is a train or lights are on,” Alex Kampf with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told People. “Here in Harris County, the tracks have warning, and you shall yield to the signal, train horns, and lights, etc.”
Actress Sienna Miller has welcomed a new baby with her boyfriend, 29-year-old model Oli Green. “It’s happened. I have a tiny baby next door. It feels like stringing sentences together is a bit challenging,” Miller told E! News. “I’m on very little sleep but I’m madly in love with my baby.” Miller and Green already share a 2-year-old daughter. Miller also has another daughter, Marlowe, 12, with her ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. The actress did not reveal the name or gender of her third child. Miller revealed her latest pregnancy in December when she appeared at the Fashion Awards, showing off her baby bump on the red carpet at the high-profile event. Speaking about her relationship with Green, Miller previously Grazia magazine that she believes an older woman being in a relationship with a younger man is “still fetishized.” “I remember being 21 and auditioning to be the love interest of a 45-year-old man,” Miller said. “Things have moved on since then, but the idea of an older woman with a younger man, for example, is still fetishized rather than normalized,” she said, adding, “There’s a disparity there that I would love to see disappear.”
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A Florida native was found dead last week after an apparent bear attack at Montana’s Glacier National Park—and his father has revealed his heartbreaking final phone call. Anthony Edward Pollio, 33, left a voicemail for his father about two and a half miles into the grueling 10-mile hike. Anthony, a Catholic Deacon, was discovered 50 feet off the Mt. Brown Trail with injuries consistent with a bear attack, according to a statement from the national park. The seasoned hiker had been on a weeks-long cross-country adventure and regularly checked in with his father, Arthur, updating him on his travels and daily hikes. In his final message, he ended with a simple: “love you.” In an interview with the Sun Sentinel, Arthur recalled his son’s legacy: “His life experiences in 33 years — some people don’t get to do ’til they’re 90 or their whole life,” adding that during the once-in-a-lifetime trip, his son had hiked through the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Starved Rock State Park, and Mount Rushmore National Memorial. The cause of his death is still under investigation, and authorities have yet to conduct an autopsy. This could be the park’s first deadly attack since 1998.
A shocking video has captured the moment Frontier Airlines passengers rushed to evacuate after their aircraft fatally struck a person on the runway. The chaos unfolded after the aircraft struck an apparent trespasser on a runway at Denver International Airport on May 8, triggering an engine fire and filling the cabin with smoke. Footage captured the aircraft accelerating down the runway before a bright orange flash and sparks erupted from one engine. Moments later, smoke spread through the cabin, prompting panic as passengers ignored instructions to leave luggage behind and headed for emergency exits. Passengers were later directed to “stay low and jump” onto inflatable slides as they escaped. Passenger Mohamed Hassan, told KUSA it was the “scariest experience of my life.” Separate security footage released by Denver officials shows the alleged trespasser crossing the runway before being struck near an engine. The victim has not been named. The aircraft was traveling about 139 mph at the time, according to FlightAware, with the impact occurring roughly two minutes after the person breached airport fencing. All 224 passengers and seven crew members were safely evacuated.