‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Star Dies at 46 After Cancer Battle
Donyelle Denise Wilson, known to So You Think You Can Dance fans as Donyelle Jones, has died after an almost decade-long battle with cancer. Her death at the age of 46 was announced on her official Instagram account: “Today at 8:34 am, Donyelle Denise Wilson, transitioned. A wife. A daughter. A sister. A friend. And a warrior who kicked cancer’s ass every single day she was here. Her spirit never dimmed. Her heart never hardened. And even in the storm, she never lost her smile. GIWMA [God Is With Me Always].” Wilson, who came third on Season 2 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2005, was diagnosed in 2016 with stage 3C breast cancer, which later progressed. Wilson had documented her cancer journey on social media, and shared in a video posted a week ago that she had entered a hospice. Her fellow SYTYCD contestant Benji Schwimmer sent his support, writing, “Seeing you this week was a very gentle reminder that love connects us all. You’re a warrior, D! See you soon❤️” In a post made after her death, Schwimmer wrote of Wilson, “Dancing with you was always a dream.”