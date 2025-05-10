Cheat Sheet
Legendary Soap Opera Star Dies at 85

DAYTIME LEGEND
Catherine Bouris
Published 05.09.25 9:49PM EDT 
Denise Alexander
Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Soap opera veteran Denise Alexander has passed away at the age of 85. Best known for playing Lesley Webber on General Hospital and Susan Hunter Martin on Days of Our Lives, Alexander began acting in the early 1950s before joining Days of Our Lives in 1966. Following her departure from Days of Our Lives in 1973, she joined General Hospital, where she spent the next 11 years as a series regular and earned herself a Daytime Emmy nomination in the process. In 1996, she returned to the show, staying on as a recurring character until 2009. In 2013, she returned briefly for the soap’s 50th anniversary, then made guest appearances again in 2017, 2019, and 2021. Alexander’s death was announced on social media by General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini, who wrote, “I am so very sorry to hear of Denise Alexander’s passing. She broke barriers on-screen and off, portraying Dr. Lesley Webber—one of the first female doctors on Daytime Television—for nearly five decades." He added, “On behalf of the entire General Hospital family, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to her family, friends, and longtime fans. May she rest in peace.”

Read it at Variety

2
Mexican President Sues Google Over ‘Gulf of America’ Change
CARTOGRAPHY WARS
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.09.25 5:00PM EDT 
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum with a map of "Mexican America" in the background.
Alfredo Estrella/Getty Images

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is suing Google for renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” on Google Maps for users in the United States. The tech giant made the change in February after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that instituted the name change across the federal government. Sheinbaum, who has frequently clashed with Trump, warned Google at the time that legal action was on the table if it didn’t reverse course. Google has defended its use of the new label, saying it aligns with “official government sources.” The company has kept the original name for users in Mexico, but elsewhere it now appears as “Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America).” The news comes one day after the Republican-led House voted to codify the change. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who sponsored the bill, said renaming the body of water was “one of the most important things we can do this Congress.” Meanwhile, Trump is eyeing a new name for the Persian Gulf, reportedly favoring “Gulf of Arabia” or “Arabian Gulf.”

Read it at BBC

3
Kanye Claims Kim Left North in Car During Met Gala
GASP!
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 05.09.25 3:09PM EDT 
Kim Kardashian and North West
Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Kanye West is once again going to war with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian—this time alleging Kardashian left their daughter North West, 11, unattended in a vehicle during parts of the Met Gala on Monday. TMZ obtained a cease-and-desist letter from West “concerning the welfare and custody” of their children, which takes Kardashian to task over the alleged Met Gala incident. He also took issue with limitations to his time with their four kids, whom they share joint custody of. He also complained that Kardashian shared images of North on TikTok. West claims in the filing that Kardashian is using her daughter for “personal or commercial gain,” which “disregards his joint custodial rights and his stated opposition to his children’s public exposure.” The legal letter mentions that West’s lawyer represents both West and his current wife, Bianca Censori, in the matter, though she doesn’t seem to have any legal stake in the disagreement. West and Kardashian most recently got into a legal row over West putting North’s vocals on a song with Sean “Diddy” Combs, the disgraced rapper currently on trial for alleged sex trafficking and prostitution.

Read it at TMZ

4
Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Lookalike Teen Daughter Arrested
RAP SHEET
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 05.09.25 11:49AM EDT 
Published 05.09.25 11:39AM EDT 
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Maggie Gyllenhaal and daughter Ramona Sarsgaard arrive to attend the DIOR fashion show as part of the PFW on September 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)
Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard‘s teenage daughter was among 80 or so people arrested after a pro-Palestine protest at Columbia University, police sources have told the New York Post. Ramona Sarsgaard, 18, was done for criminal trespassing, the sources added, on Wednesday. The Columbia college student was given a desk appearance ticket and must appear before a judge, the report states. Two university security officers were injured during the protest which saw hordes of young people storm into the Butler Library on Wednesday as students prepared to sit their final exams. Gyllenhaal, 47, made her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter in 2021. She said she used to be “judgmental” of other peoples’ parenting until she had Ramona. “I would look at someone talking on a cell phone while her baby was asleep in a stroller and think: ‘How can that mother have her cell phone out?’” she told Scholastic Parent & Child in 2020. “Then you actually have a baby and you’re like: ‘She’s sleeping; I have 10 minutes; I’ll make three phone calls,”’ she shared. The actress, whose brother is fellow Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal, said she became less judgmental overall after welcoming Ramona in 2007.

Read it at New York Post

5
Famed NY Law Firm Bleeding Employees as Trump Deal Backfires
DEALBREAKER
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 05.09.25 3:15AM EDT 
Published 05.08.25 8:09PM EDT 
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, DC, on May 5, 2025. Trump signed several health care-related executive orders, according to a White House statement. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski / AFP) (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office on May 5, 2025. Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

A famed New York law firm’s $100-million pro bono deal with President Donald Trump is backfiring as employees jump ship in anger. The Wall Street Journal reported that lawyers are exiting Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in anger after the firm committed to providing free legal services in support of Trump. Cadwalader, NY’s oldest firm, made the deal to skate punitive damages made by Trump’s February flurry of executive orders targeting law firms that he said were “weaponizing” the legal system against him. Cadwalader was also among three other firms—A&O Shearman, Latham & Watkins, Simpson Thacher—that claimed their independence has not been compromised despite deals with Trump, according to letters dated April 28, Reuters reported. However, Cadwalader’s exiting employees appear unconvinced. Sources told the Journal that the key partner in the firm’s litigation group is heading to a smaller firm, along with other litigators planning their outs. J.B. Howard, a former Maryland deputy attorney general and counsel at the firm, is also reportedly on the outs after protesting the firm’s Trump deal. “Departures can be tough,” a firm spokesperson told the Journal. “Some attrition is normal and expected; it is part of the typical rhythm of a successful firm.”

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

6
CNN Correspondent Leaving Network After Just Two Years
SINKING SHIP?
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Updated 05.08.25 6:30PM EDT 
Published 05.08.25 6:02PM EDT 
Kayla Tausche.
Kayla Tausche is leaving CNN after just two years. Paul Morigi/WireImage

Kayla Tausche, a senior correspondent at CNN who recently shifted off the White House beat, is leaving the network after just two years, according to The New York Post. In a farewell letter to her colleagues, Tausche did not give reason for her departure. “I’m off to chase the next big story,” she wrote, according to Status. CNN did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment, and Tausche could not be reached. Tausche, who joined CNN from CNBC in July 2023, was a White House correspondent during Joe Biden’s presidency. However, her tenure in the White House role appears to have ended in February, based on her personal LinkedIn page. Her latest status shows her as “senior correspondent” at CNN. Her departure from the network comes as CNN has faced a crisis over its ratings, trailing behind competitors Fox News and MSNBC. It laid off hundreds of staffers in January amid slumping viewership. The network has also made a number of personnel changes to prepare for Donald Trump’s return to office, like bringing star Kaitlan Collins back to the White House as its chief correspondent. At CNBC, Tausche co-hosted the network’s business and tech show, Squawk Alley, from 2014 to 2017 before becoming a senior White House correspondent.

Read it at The New York Post

7
Dead Victim Brought Back by AI to Forgive His Killer in Court
I FORGIVE YOU
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.09.25 12:14PM EDT 
Robot hand holding gavel
Imaginima/Getty Images

When Gabriel Horcasitas was convicted of manslaughter for killing Army veteran Christopher Pelkey, an unexpected guest appeared at his sentencing: Pelkey himself. Or rather, an AI-generated video of Pelkey, commissioned by his family, to give a victim impact statement in what may be the first of its kind in an American court. If nothing else, it was a break from precedent, considering a New York appeals court recently shut down a plaintiff who tried to use an AI avatar during arguments. In 2021, Horcasitas shot Pelkey during a road rage incident in Chandler, Arizona. Four years later, Pelkey’s sister, Stacey Wales, asked her husband, who creates AI presentations for corporate events and has worked with deceased clients before, to generate an AI likeness of her brother to speak at the sentencing. On May 1, the AI likeness appeared in a four-minute video on the courtroom’s 80-inch TV, telling Horcasitas that both Pelkey and God forgive him for the 2021 killing. Afterward, Judge Todd Lang told the court he appreciated the gesture and believed Horcasitas did, too.

Read it at The New York Times

8
The Pope Watched ‘Conclave’ Just Before the Real Voting Started
PAPAL POINTERS
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Published 05.09.25 4:56AM EDT 
Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost is the 267th Roman Pontiff with the name of Pope Leo XIV
Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

The American cardinal now known as Pope Leo XIV watched the movie Conclave shortly before he went into conclave for real, according to his brother. John Prevost, the brother of the Chicago-born pontiff, told WMAQ-TV about one of the last conversations he’d had with his sibling, Robert, before he went into the secret ballot process to elect a new pope. “I said: ‘Did you watch the movie Conclave, so you know how to behave?’” Prevost told the station. “And he had just finished watching the movie Conclave!” The 2024 Oscar-winning drama stars Ralph Fiennes as a fictional dean of the College of Cardinals, the Vatican official tasked with overseeing a contentious conclave rocked by political scheming and personal scandal among those vying to be elected pope. The revelation that Pope Leo watched the film comes after Politico reported that other Catholic cardinals had turned to the Hollywood movie for guidance on what they could expect, as many of those who joined the secret session in the Sistine Chapel had been appointed by the late Pope Francis and therefore had no previous experience of a conclave.

Read it at NBC Chicago

9
Michelle Reveals the Brutal Words Barack Said to Her When Her Mom Died
OMINOUS
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.08.25 9:07PM EDT 
Published 05.08.25 11:39AM EDT 
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was forced to confront her mortality when hubby Barack told her she was “up next” after her mom’s death. Obama, who started the IMO Podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson, was discussing the death of her 86-year-old mother, Marian, last May. “I guess, if anything, with mom’s loss, I think that—thank God you’re my big brother and I have a husband who’s older,“ Obama, 61, said. “Barack was saying, you know, ‘Well, you’re next up.’ And I was like, ‘I’m not really ready to be next up.’” She added, “I told him, You’re next up, and Craig is next up. I delegate that power to you.” Obama and her brother also lost their dad, who passed away in 1991 at age 55. The Becoming author, whose daughters are 26 and 23, said that, after your parents die, you assume an adult role and become the “glue” holding the family together. Obama, who said that she’s in a transitional period, has returned to therapy now that she’s an “empty nester.”

Read it at TMZ

10
Firing Squad Execution in South Carolina Went Terribly Wrong: Autopsy
BOTCHED
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 05.08.25 10:00PM EDT 
Mikal Mahdi.
Mikal Mahdi. Courtesy of Mikal Mahdi's attorneys

A firing squad execution carried out in South Carolina went wrong, leaving the subject alive and in pain for nearly a minute after the marksmen missed their target, according to an autopsy. Mikal Mahdi was the second person put to death in South Carolina this year on April 11 when he was strapped to a chair with a red target placed on his heart. A hood was also placed over his head before the shooting commenced. But the state’s shooters apparently missed their target, extending his suffering for much longer than the “10-to-15 second” window that experts predicted. He was declared dead four minutes later after crying out, groaning twice, and breathing for around 80 seconds. A new autopsy report report raises questions about how many shots were fired, while adding that they mostly missed their target, hitting the pancreas, liver and lower lung, according to The Guardian. Mahdi endured a “more prolonged death process than was expected had the execution been conducted successfully according to the protocol.” He experienced “excruciating conscious pain and suffering for about 30 to 60 seconds,” said Dr Jonathan Arden, a forensic pathologist retained by Mahdi’s lawyers. Mahdi was sentenced to death in 2006 after committing a multi-state crime spree during which he killed a gas station clerk and an off-duty police officer.

Read it at The Guardian

