Sober Charlie Sheen Confesses He Still Gets ‘Shame Shivers’ From Tabloid Fixture Past

Eight people are missing after a helicopter flying over the forests of Borneo, Indonesia, vanished. Among the missing are an American man, a Brazilian, an Indian, and five Indonesians. The Airbus BK117 D-3, owned by Eastindo Air, “lost contact” with air traffic control eight minutes after takeoff at 8:54 a.m. on Monday, according to ABC News. Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency said teams were searching for the missing from the air and on land as “ground teams conduct direct combing in hilly areas and dense forests.” A joint team of police, military personnel, local officials, residents, and two helicopters, comprising 140 people total, is searching the 10-square-mile area around the helicopter’s last known coordinates in the forests of Mantewe. “The full potential of SAR is deployed to the maximum to accelerate the discovery of helicopters and victims,” said I Putu Sudayana, head of the Banjarmasin Search and Rescue Agency. The Daily Beast has reached out to Eastindo Air for comment.
Actor Charlie Sheen, celebrating his 60th birthday on Wednesday, has been sober for eight years but still struggles with forgiving himself, the former tabloid fixture revealed in an interview with People magazine. The Wall Street star spiraled deep into drug and alcohol addiction in his 40s, leading to several scandals and two very ugly public divorces, first from Denise Richards in 2006 and then from Brooke Mueller in 2011. Also in 2011, he was fired from his hit show Two and a Half Men, and then gave an interview to 20/20 in which he claimed to have “tiger blood” in his veins. Now, Sheen—who got sober in 2017 after several stints in rehab—is publishing a memoir and releasing a two-part Netflix documentary about his life. In his memoir, set to be released this month, he attributes that infamous tiger blood outburst to a testosterone cream he was using that made him a “raving lunatic.” “Forgiveness is still an evolving thing,” he told People. “I still get what I call the ‘shame shivers.’ These are the moments that hit me, of the heinous memories and choices and consequences. They’re getting farther in between, so I guess that’s progress.”
Australian basketball player Ben Griscti sustained a fractured vertebrae after a backboard collapsed on him Saturday and reportedly waited over 90 minutes for an ambulance according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). The 23-year-old center, who plays for the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League (NBL), was taken to the hospital in stable condition after a teammate dunked the ball during practice, causing the structure to collapse at the AIS Arena. While Griscti will miss the start of the Hungry Jacks NBL26 season—which is slated to start Sept. 18—he will not have to undergo surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement from the Adelaide 36ers. Griscti has since traveled home and it remains unclear when he will step back on the court. The NBL also released a statement regarding the center’s injury, stating they were “deeply saddened” and are offering support to him and his family. “The welfare of all players and staff is our highest priority,” said the NBL, which is currently investigating the matter with AIS Arena. The athlete thanked fans for the messages of support via the NBL’s Instagram, reassuring fans by saying “I’ll be back soon.”
Today host Sheinelle Jones is set to return to NBC’s morning show following the death of her husband in May. Jones, who co-hosts the 3rd Hour of Today, will take part in an emotional interview with Savannah Guthrie on Friday to discuss how she and her children are coping following the death of her husband Uche Ojeh, 45, of an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. Jones, who was married to her husband for 17 years, revealed in January she had been off presenting duties to an unspecified “family health matter.” Jones is set to tell Guthrie that the months leading up to Ojeh’s death were a “beautiful nightmare,” for her and her three children and hopes that her upcoming interview will offer hope to those going through a similar situation, reported NBC News. In May, Guthrie told viewers that Ojeh was an “incredible person,” and the “perfect partner in life” for Jones. The couple met in the late 1990s, when Jones was an 18-year-old freshman at Northwestern University, who was showing Ojeh, then a high-school senior, around the campus. They eventually married in Sept. 2007 during a ceremony in Jones’ hometown of Philadelphia.
Olympic great Greg Louganis had to sell off some of his medals to raise the cash to start a new life abroad. The legendary American diver, who collected four gold medals and a silver over three Olympics between 1976 and 1988, said he “needed the money” from selling a trio of medals to leave his life in California and start over, revealing in a Facebook post that he is moving to Panama. Louganis, who won two gold medals in the 1984 Los Angeles Games and repeated the feat in Seoul four years later, said: “So, as life moves forward, what are you prepared to leave behind? I am 65 years old, and I am asking just that. I am no longer who I used to think I was.” He continued: “I have auctioned three of my medals, which sold…” Explaining his reasoning why, Louganis added, “I needed the money. While many people may have built businesses and sold them for a profit, I had my medals, which I am grateful for.” He also revealed he had sold his house: “I am VERY happy with whom I sold it to.” He promised he would be “checking in from Panama,” noting, “Now I get to discover who is Greg Louganis?” Louganis has long been considered a trailblazer for LGBTQ athletes, coming out as gay and revealing that he was HIV-positive in the mid-1990s.
Sister Wives star Christine Brown Woolley has revealed she has been suffering from an “absolutely devastating” Oxycodone addiction. The TLC show regular, 53, was prescribed the drug after tearing her ACL, telling People: “It was very difficult, and even though I was on it for a month, the effects of it lasted at least six.” She’s been on the show since it began in 2010, but in her new memoir—Sister Wife—has revealed she has been fighting a private battle off-screen. “Just before Maddie and Caleb got married [in 2016], I blew out my knee,” she said. “I tore my ACL and my meniscus, and I had to have surgery.” She was given a prescription, and “it gave me the best high I ever felt. I was on top of the world, and I could accomplish everything!” But the impacts lasted longer than she bargained for: “It was very difficult, and even though I was on it for a month, the effects of it lasted at least six. I didn’t feel normal.” She opted not to take it public on the show, but added: “I didn’t feel okay for so long… oxy is a terrible, addictive thing if you don’t need it.”
An American tourist died in the Bahamas after his jet ski crashed into a boat, police announced. The Royal Bahamas Police Force said officers “responded to a collision involving a vessel and a jet ski in waters off Paradise Island,” at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. “The male rider of the jet ski was found unresponsive with visible injuries,” they said. “Medical personnel visited the scene, examined the victim but found no vital signs of life.” The man’s identity has not yet been made public. Since August 2024, at least four American citizens have been hospitalized due to jet ski accidents in the Bahamas, two of whom had to be airlifted to the United States for treatment due to the extent of their injuries. In 2025, the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas issued a warning to tourists about the dangers of renting jet skis and prohibited U.S. government employees working in the area from renting or riding them. An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing, police have confirmed.
Almost 70 percent of Americans think the nation’s bootstraps have snapped, according to a new poll, with more people than at any other point in the past 15 years saying the American Dream of working hard to get ahead “no longer holds true or never did,” according to The Wall Street Journal. Republicans generally appear less pessimistic about their and their children’s economic prospects, with 55 percent expressing a negative view compared to 90 percent of Democrats. While it’s well established that whichever party happens to hold power assumes a more positive outlook, the current disillusionment seems to cut across various demographics, with little difference in the distributions between men and women, younger and older adults, respondents with and without a college degree, and those who earn above or below $100,000. “It sort of saddens me,” Stanford economics professor Neale Mahoney said. “I think one of our superpowers as a country is our relentless optimism… It is the fuel for entrepreneurship and other exceptional achievements.”
A herd of cows killed an 85-year-old hiker, who, despite being rushed to the hospital, died from his injuries before surgery could be conducted. The bovine killers trampled the man and his 82-year-old wife, leaving prosecutors trying to work out what went wrong. The couple, from Vienna, had been out for a walk with their dog in the Austrian Alps on their way to a hut in Ramsau am Dachstein when the incident occurred. The woman was seriously hurt but does not have life-threatening injuries, a German news organization reported. Afterward, they were rushed to the hospital in Salzburg, according to local law enforcement, as reported by CBS News. An autopsy is now pending as part of the investigation. Speaking to AFP, police spokesman Markus Lamb said, “A retired couple from Vienna and their dog were walking just below the so-called Austria hut when a herd of nine cows—including three calves—charged and severely injured them.” A cow attack more than a decade ago saw the Austrian government publish a “code of conduct” for walkers around cows, although incidents in the popular tourist destination are rare.
Actor Jude Law dramatically lost his footing as he was getting out of a water taxi in Venice. The incident happened on Monday when Law, in town for this week’s Venice Film Festival, was disembarking from a motoscafo with his team. Video footage shows a woman confidently exiting the speedboat, but when Law attempts to follow he loses his footing and takes a fall into the dock instead. Luckily, the 52-year-old actor’s quick reflexes saved the day and he managed to break the fall with his hands and continue on his way, unharmed but perhaps a bit embarrassed by the ordeal. Law is in Venice to promote his latest film, The Wizard of the Kremlin, in which he portrays Russian President Vladimir Putin. Based on the 2022 novel of the same name, the film focuses on the dictator’s rise to power in the immediate aftermath of the fall of the Soviet Union, and also stars Paul Dano, Alicia Vikander, and Jeffrey Wright.