Starbucks Barista Rakes in Thousands in Tips After Refusing to Serve Woman Who Wouldn’t Wear a Mask
A woman’s attempt to shame a San Diego Starbucks barista who wouldn’t serve her because she entered the store without a mask has backfired in spectacular fashion. After Amber Lynn Gilles posted about their interaction on Facebook, a GoFundMe for the barista, identified as Lenin Gutierrez, has raised more than $16,000. “Meet lenen [sic] from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I’m not wearing a mask,” Gilles wrote in a Monday Facebook post, threatening to “wait for cops” next time around. Instead of siding with her, online observers jumped to the barista's defense and one onlooker set up a GoFundMe page to send him tips. In response to the donations, Lenin wrote, “Thank you everyone for the tips!!!” California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a statewide order mandating masks while outside the home, and San Diego County has issued its own public health order with similar requirements. A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed to The Sacramento Bee that customers are required to follow precautions against the coronavirus, including wearing masks.