Soccer Star Ordered to Share Custody of Rolexes With Wife

A portion of a South Florida highway could be renamed “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.” The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners will vote Tuesday on the resolution to rename the four-mile section of Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach, Florida. The road runs from Palm Beach International Airport directly to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Though no official decision has been made yet, Google Maps has already renamed the road “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.” The Florida Legislature passed legislation earlier this year that directed the Department of Transportation to put up ceremonial road signs honoring Trump and three Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies who died in a crash last year. The legislation was then signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and now awaits local approval. If passed, the signs could be put up as early as September. Emergency-response systems and postal addresses will still read Southern Boulevard, and the two signs are meant to be purely ceremonial. The second sign, “PBSO Motorman Highway,” will be located in another section of Southern Boulevard. It is meant to honor fallen motorcycle sheriff deputies Corporal Luis Páez, Deputy Dan Diaz, and Deputy Ralph “Butch” Waller.
A Delta flight headed to Fort Lauderdale was diverted from its final destination due to a battery explosion on board. Delta Flight 1334, which left Atlanta around 8:30 on Monday, had to make an emergency landing in Fort Myers after the lithium-ion battery caught fire in a passenger’s carry-on bag. Flight attendants put out the fire, but the pilots still decided to declare an emergency and land the plane. Spare lithium batteries are permitted on flights but only within carry-on bags, a rule that was instituted in the wake of a deadly cargo plane crash in 2010. That crash was caused by the spontaneous ignition of 81,000 lithium-ion batteries in the plane’s cargo hold. Luckily, no injuries occurred on the grounded Delta flight. However, the flight joins a series of abnormal groundings that have taken place in the past week, from a Texas-bound flight in which a snooping passenger mistook a condolence text for a bomb threat to a real bomb threat on Sunday that took place on a flight to Florida. The FAA said in a statement to The Daily Beast that it is investigating the battery incident.
Soccer Star Ordered to Share Custody of Rolexes With Wife
Italian soccer legend Francesco Totti has hit a major milestone in his drawn-out divorce battle: winning joint custody of his four Rolex watches. Totti, 48, married TV presenter and model Ilary Blasi, 44, in 2005. However, the pair separated in 2022 and have been navigating a contentious divorce ever since. The retired Roma captain publicly accused his wife of infidelity in 2022, telling Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that he had discovered her affair while grieving the death of his father. Meanwhile, Blasi said in 2023 that they actually separated after she hired a private investigator to uncover his affair with model Noemi Bocchi. According to Italian news agency ANSA, the estranged spouses have been fighting over custody of the luxury watches for nearly two years, after Totti accused Blasi of “running off” with the four Rolexes when they stopped living together. Now, a civil court has ordered the famous exes to find an arrangement that allows both of them access to the luxury watches. In addition to the watches, Totti and Blasi share three children: son Christian, 19, and daughters Chanel, 18, and Isabel, 9.
International soccer organization FIFA has deepened ties with President Donald Trump ahead of Sunday’s Club World Cup (CWC) final by opening an office at Trump Tower in New York City. FIFA President Gianni Infantino made the announcement on Monday afternoon, unveiling the CWC trophy in the luxury skyscraper’s lobby accompanied by Eric Trump and Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo. “FIFA is a global organization, and to be global, you have to be local, you have to be everywhere, so we have to be in New York–not just for the FIFA Club World Cup this year and the FIFA World Cup next year–we have to be in New York as well when it comes to where our offices are based,” Infantino said. “Thank you, Eric, thank you to everyone. Thanks, of course, to President Trump as well.” Infantino has spent months cozying up to Trump as the U.S. prepares to host the 2026 World Cup Finals next year, presenting the president with a replica of the World Cup trophy and unveiling the newly redesigned CWC trophy during a lavish ceremony in the Oval Office back in March, which Trump kept hold of and proudly displayed in his office for several months before its move to Trump Tower.
One of the most hated airport security procedures is finally being phased out, nearly 20 years after it was first implemented. As of this week, the Transport Security Administration (TSA) will allow airline passengers to keep their shoes on as they go through screening lanes at airports across the country for the first time since 2006. The news was announced to TSA employees in an internal memo earlier this week, with the policy expected to roll out at select airports as early as this Sunday. Previously, only passengers in the TSA PreCheck line were allowed to keep their shoes on. “[Travellers] should feel relieved knowing that technology has advanced so significantly that T.S.A. officers can detect threats while wearing shoes,” former TSA officer Caleb Harmon-Marshall told the New York Times. “In the old days, this wasn’t the case.” Although the new policy has not been officially announced to the public, TSA sources confirmed the change to the Times and ABC News. A spokesman said: “T.S.A. and D.H.S. are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture. Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels.”
A man who won a $36,000 slice of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s wedding cake at auction says he fully intends to eat the nearly 80-year-old dessert. An entrepreneur and British Royal Family superfan (because you’d have to be), Gerry Layton says he’ll be tucking into the cake at a lavish replica state banquet on his 65th birthday next year, which he hopes to throw aboard the late queen’s former yacht, now a tourist attraction moored in Edinburgh, Scotland. Layton, who also owns a 44-year-old slice of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding cake, says he’s already thought about how to prepare the slice so as to protect himself from anything nasty that might’ve built up since it was baked as part of a 9-foot tall ensemble back in 1947. “I will have a third of it cut off and flambeed in rum so that any bacteria will be killed off,” he said. “But if anything happens to me, then at least I will be going out in style on Britannia.
A man has died after being sucked into an aircraft engine at Italy’s third-busiest airport. The man, who was not a passenger or employee, broke through security at Milan Bergamo Airport and dashed onto the tarmac, where he was sucked into the engine of the Volotea Airbus A319 as it prepared to take off for Asturias Airport in northwest Spain. Italian news agency Ansa reported that the man, who was 35 years old, took his own life. It stated that he abandoned his car, slipped through security and outran police as he made his way toward flight V73511. All flights were suspended for around two hours after the incident at 10:20 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Volotea said it was offering “psychological support” to passengers on the plane. “We are doing everything possible to support the affected passengers and crew, providing them with psychological support, while working in close coordination with the Italian authorities,” the low-cost Spanish airline said in a statement posted to X.
More than 200 children in northwest China have been hospitalized with lead poisoning after school chefs used toxic paint to decorate food at a kindergarten. Authorities arrested eight individuals, including the principal and main investor of Peixin Kindergarten, in Tianshui City, Gansu Province, after tests revealed that lead levels in steamed red date cake and sausage corn buns were up to 2,000 times over the national safety limit, according to the BBC. A total of 233 children were found to have elevated lead levels in their blood after eating the food. Police confirmed the kitchen staff had purchased the industrial-grade paint online—clearly labeled as inedible—and hid the supplies after children began to fall ill. It is not known how long the paint was being used in the food, but several parents told state media that their children had been suffering from stomach pain, leg aches, and loss of appetite since at least March. One parent told the BBC his son required 10 days of treatment and medication, adding that they are concerned about the long-term effects of the poisoning on his child’s liver and digestive system.
An Allegiant Air passenger forced an emergency landing when he falsely claimed his laptop was a bomb. Taj Malik Taylor told fellow flyers in his row that his computer was an explosive before they immediately informed the crew, according to an FBI affidavit. “Detectives say several other witnesses on the plane also heard Taylor state that he had a bomb,” a statement from Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said. The 27-year-old’s comments on Sunday forced the pilot to turn the plane around and head back to St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport in Florida. The flight was bound for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in Virginia. “The plane landed safely and was met by law enforcement officers, who took the passenger into custody,” the airline said in a statement given to USA Today. K9 searched the suspect’s belongings, finding no explosives. All 177 passengers and six crew deplaned, and they reached their destination, without Taylor, five hours late. Taylor told authorities that he was recently released from a mental health facility and wasn’t thinking straight. He has been charged with making a false bomb threat and could face up to five years in prison and a fine of $25,000, or both.
The flash floods in Texas have now killed more than 100 people. According to authorities, at least 104 people have died across six counties in central Texas as a result of the catastrophic flooding. The majority of the fatalities occurred in Kerr County, where search teams have found the bodies of 84 people, including 28 children, according to local officials. The county, which was home to all-girls summer camp Camp Mystic, was struck the hardest by the flash flooding on Friday and has seen significant damage. Meanwhile, 20 deaths in total were reported across the Travis, Burnet, Kendall, Williamson, and Tom Green counties. Flooding struck central Texas on July 4 after torrential downpour caused the Guadalupe River to surge around 26 feet. Camp Mystic, which sat along the Guadalupe River, announced Monday that it was grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors. Kerr County officials further added that 10 campers and one counselor still remain unaccounted for. “This will be a rough week,” Kerrville mayor Joe Herring Jr. said during a press conference Monday. “We need your prayers.”