Soccer Legend Hope Solo Arrested Again—With Her Kids in the Car, Cops Say
FOUL
USA Women’s Soccer star Hope Solo has been arrested again—this time, with her kids in tow, according to police. Solo was stopped by police in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Thursday for allegedly driving while intoxicated. She allegedly refused to be arrested after officers cornered her leaving a Walmart—with two young kids in the car, who TMZ reports were “likely” her 2-year-old twins with former NFL player Jerramy Stevens. Solo was booked for driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse due to the danger the children were allegedly in. “On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges,” Solo said in a statement on Twitter Friday. Solo, who was a renowned goalkeeper for the USA Women’s Soccer Team, was previously arrested in 2014 after she allegedly attacked her sister and nephew. The charges were dropped in 2018.