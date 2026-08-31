Soccer Legend Reveals Why He Just Played His Last World Cup

Soccer legend Lionel Messi has retired from Argentina’s national team after leading his country to this year’s World Cup Final. On Monday he announced his decision to step back from international play via Instagram. He said he had written about his choice on July 21, two days after Argentina’s loss, but that his father’s death Aug. 7 has since made him “more convinced than ever,” a handwritten notebook entry read. His father, Jorge, passed away at the age of 68 after an illness. Messi said that making the decision to retire was difficult, “It was a decision that hurt and still hurts to my core, but I understand that it’s the right time,” the soccer captain wrote in Spanish. “I swear that I always gave my all, not only in the last few years when we won everything, but also before, and I always fought and gave everything for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentinian through football.“ Messi is Argentina’s all time leading goal scorer. He previously announced he was retiring from international soccer in 2016 but reversed that decision. He will continue to play professionally for Inter Miami.