Soccer Legend Lionel Messi Suspended After Saudi Arabia Trip
NIGHTMARE VACAY
Soccer legend Lionel Messi has been suspended without pay and will not play with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates for two weeks after going on an unauthorized trip abroad to Saudi Arabia. The French sports outlet L’Equipe reports that the trip may even put his contract in jeopardy. The Associated Press confirmed the news via an unidentified source “with knowledge of the situation.” He was reportedly denied a request for the trip from the club but went anyway, with the Saudia Arabia minister of tourism, Ahmed al Khateeb, posting a welcome message to Messi and his family. The soccer star is a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia and is paid to promote the country.