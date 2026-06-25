Soccer Star, 21, Drowns Amid France Heatwave

French soccer player Kenzo Kies, 21, has died after drowning while trying to cool off in a river during France’s record-breaking heatwave. Kies was with three friends when he entered the Rhône River in Lyon, France, on Monday as temperatures climbed to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Emergency crews responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. local time and rescued his three friends, but Kies was the last to be pulled from the water. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later declared brain dead. The drowning happened near Parc de la Feyssine, where swimming in the Rhône River is prohibited. Kies was a right-winger for the En Avant Guingamp team in Ligue 2. The soccer club paid tribute to the young player, describing him as talented and respected by teammates and coaches. Kies’ death comes as France continues to battle an intense heatwave. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said at least 40 people have drowned during what has been France’s hottest summer in history, most of them being young people swimming in unsupervised areas.

L’EAG endeuillé par la disparition de Kenzo Kies



L’En Avant Guingamp a eu la douleur d’apprendre le décès de Kenzo Kies, jeune joueur du Club. Guingampais depuis l’été dernier, il évoluait cette saison au sein de l’équipe réserve.



L’En Avant Guingamp adresse ses plus sincères… pic.twitter.com/Tn1WHZTOUa — En Avant Guingamp (@EAGuingamp) June 24, 2026

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