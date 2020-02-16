Soccer Player Leaves Match After Racist Taunts in Portugal

Read it at The Guardian
The striker for Portugal’s Porto soccer team walked off the field Sunday after being subjected to racist taunts by fans. The Guardian reports that Moussa Marega, who was born in France to Malian parents, gave the crowd the middle finger as he left and later posted on Twitter: “I would just like to tell these idiots who come to the stadium to make racist chants, go fuck yourself. I hope I never see you on a football field again. You are a disgrace!” Agence France Presse reported that spectators made monkey chants after Marega scored the winning goal over Vitória Guimarães.