The wife of a Maryland man wrongly deported by the Trump administration to a prison in El Salvador said she moved to a safe house after the Department of Homeland Security posted her address online. Jennifer Vasquez Sura told The Washington Post that after DHS shared on X an unredacted court document from 2021, she began fearing for her safety and the well-being of her three children. “I don’t feel safe when the government posts my address, the house where my family lives, for everyone to see, especially when this case has gone viral and people have all sorts of opinions,” she told the paper. “So, this is definitely a bit terrifying. I’m scared for my kids.” DHS, in a statement to The Independent, justified its social media post, saying that “these are public documents that anyone could get access to.” Vasquez Sura’s husband, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, was deported last month in what the Trump administration admitted in court was an “administrative error.” The federal government insists that Abrego Garcia will never step foot in the U.S. again, despite the Supreme Court ordering that it take steps to “facilitate” his return.
Soccer Player’s Wife and Child Swiped From Home in Early-Morning Kidnapping
An Ecuadorian soccer player’s wife and 5-year-old child were kidnapped from their home early Wednesday. Citing local police, the Associated Press reports that athlete Jackson Rodríguez hid under a bed when a group of men broke into his family’s home searching for him. Police chief Édison Rodríguez said the kidnappings occurred at around 3 a.m. in the city of Guayaquil. He added that the soccer player, who plays on the Ecuadorian team Emelec, told police in his testimony that he hid under a bed after hearing the house’s front door being broken down. Perpetrators then took Rodríguez’s wife and child after asking if the football player was home. Police reportedly added that Rodríguez saw “the individuals were traveling in a gray-colored double-cab pickup truck” from a window, according to the Associated Press. A state of emergency was declared 10 days ago in the province which Guayaquil belongs to. The measure allows security personnel to mobilize more smoothly across the city to combat organized crime groups, AP adds.
JoJo Siwa, 21, candidly announced a shift in sexuality after much reflection earlier this week, People reported. In a livestream of Celebrity Big Brother UK on Tuesday, the singer-dancer who came out as a lesbian in 2021 shared her recent revelation. “I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean?” Siwa told Danny Beard, her co-star and a RuPaul’s Drag Race UK alum. “I think that’s the thing,” she continued. “I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realized: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer.’ And I think that’s really cool.” Referring to the letters in LGBTQ, Siwa added: “I’m switching letters! I’ve dropped the L and I’ve gone to the Q baby! That’s what I love about sexuality.” Beard responded affirmatively, saying: “You are Q, honey. And you know that British people love a queue!” This follows her remarks about her gender identity from last week. Snuggling alongside Love Island alum Chris Hughes, 22, she said, “[I’ve] met a lot of people in my life that are non-binary, and these beautiful, non-binary people are who I feel most like, and it’s—I don’t know—it’s not something that I want to say about myself yet, but it’s something that is confusing.” Siwa ended up in an argument with fellow Celebrity Big Brother contestant Mickey Rourke after he made a series of homophobic slurs to the young star, telling her, “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”
The climate protestor who was arrested for vandalizing Trump Tower in New York Wednesday said he did it out of “duty.” Nathaniel Smith, 36, was wearing a “join or die” shirt when he spray-painted “USA” over the presidential seal before kneeling in front of it with a make-shift sign that read “GAME OVER.” He told Newsweek, “I did this because I am an American. It is my duty to stand up for my country, and my Earth, when a government becomes destructive of our right to life.” He is a member of Extinction Rebellion—a non-violent, international climate activist movement—and was taking part in the group’s Earth Day action. “Donald Trump and the regime of private interests he works for—who donate equally to each party—are destructive of your inalienable right to life,” he said. He specified that “all American political parties are equally complicit in inaction,” and electing Democrats wouldn’t solve anything. The environmental activist group also vandalized a Tesla dealership and interrupted a New York City Ballet performance Tuesday.
Bill Hader is diving into even darker territory for his next HBO project. According to Variety, the Emmy winner is teaming up with Daniel Zelman to develop a series focused on Jim Jones and the tragic events surrounding the Peoples Temple and Jonestown. Hader and Zelman will co-write the series and act as co-showrunners and executive producers. Hader is also in talks to direct and possibly star in the show as Jones himself. The story centers on the rise of Jim Jones, who founded the Peoples Temple in the 1950s. In the 1970s, he established a remote settlement in Guyana called Jonestown. The world was shocked in 1978 when Jones orchestrated the death of 900 people who “drank the Kool-Aid” in a mass murder-suicide. Hader previously created and starred in Barry for HBO, the dark comedy that concluded in 2023 after four acclaimed seasons. The series earned Hader 16 Emmy nominations and two wins for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The idea of a Hollywood adaptation of the Jonestown massacre was recently a major plot point on Seth Rogen’s Apple TV+ series The Studio, which imagined director Martin Scorsese using the Kool-Aid intellectual property to tell a story about Jim Jones starring Steve Buscemi.
Barron Trump is rocking a new look. The 6-foot-7 NYU freshman debuted a hip new style on campus Tuesday as he dragged his backpack and security detail behind him. He donned a casual white polo shirt and khakis with a brown belt, and his tousled bangs looked shaggier than usual. It was a stark difference to his typical fit: formalwear and slicked back hair. But even with all eyes on him, the 19-year-old Trump can’t give his number out to any admirers. Security has prevented him from exchanging digits with any hopeful ladies due to the risks. The son of the president has been keeping a low profile. He’s followed around by his special detail nearly 24/7, and he’s mostly been using workaround ways to communicate with his new pals, including messaging apps on gaming platforms like Xbox and Discord. Trump is studying at NYU’s Stern School of Business after graduating from Florida’s prestigious Oxbridge Academy. He’s the only child of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and the youngest of the president’s five children.
Actress Sophie Nyweide was pregnant at the time of her death, according to reports. The 24-year-old former child star was found dead by a riverbank in Vermont just before 5 AM on April 14, and while her cause of death is yet to be confirmed, her mother Shelly suspects she died of an accidental drug overdose and authorities have refused to rule out foul play. Bennington Police have declined to give further details on the case while investigations are ongoing, but a death certificate seen by TMZ confirms that Nyweide was expecting when she died. It is disclosed how far along the pregnancy was and it is unknown of she was aware of the baby prior to her death. “I am aware she was using drugs. She had been for quite a while,” said grieving mother Shelly Gibson. “We had put her in many treatment centers. We don’t have the toxicology reports back yet. But my expectation is that it will be a drug overdose.” A man found with Nyweide when she died is being questioned by police, but is not believed to be involved or a suspect.
Nassau County police officials announced the identities of Jane Doe No. 3 and her two-year-old baby on Wednesday, The New York Times reported. The woman, also referred to as “Peaches” because of her fruit tattoo, and the young girl, who is suspected to be her daughter, were found near a desolate stretch of Long Island seafront—the site of the Gilgo Beach serial killings. Decades later, Detective Sergeant Stephen E. Fitzpatrick identified the possible murder victims as Tanya Denise Jackson and Tatiana Marie Dykes. Although Suffolk County officials have led the investigation into the Gilgo Beach killings, it was Nassau County police who made Wednesday’s announcement, since that’s where Jackson’s remains were initially found. Parts of her body were discovered at Hempstead Lake State Park in Nassau County. Additional remains were located in 2011 near Gilgo Beach. Rex Heuermann, an architectural consultant from New York, has pleaded not guilty to the murders of seven women, six of whom were found near Ocean Parkway. However, until Wednesday, three of the 10 victims found in the Gilgo Beach area and nearby Southampton remained unidentified. Authorities have not confirmed if they think Heuermann is responsible for the deaths of Jackson and the child. “I’m not saying it is him, I’m not saying it’s not him,” Sergeant Fitzpatrick said. The Nassau County Police Department posted a “Crime Stoppers Cold Case” notice Wednesday afternoon.
Donald Trump is a lame duck. After the 2028 election, he will be constitutionally barred from being president. I think? Of course, he will work to exert maximum influence over the identity of the next Republican nominee—and, perhaps, his successor in the White House. The question is: Who will that be? Unlike the Democratic field, which I expect to be huge, I foresee a relatively small group of viable Republican candidates. Why? Because I don’t think many GOP politicians want to piss off Trump and his base by running against the chosen one. Is that be Trump’s political heir, J.D. Vance? Could there be a literal heir in the mix? Think Donald Trump Jr., who is going to run for something in the near future. (I don’t know if it’s president, but how can you rule it out?) Or maybe an heir to Trump’s prowess as a businessman. I don’t have a specific name—although Jamie Dimon probably fits the bill best—but I would not be surprised to see a corporate titan decide he needs to be president to put things right. Click through for the full list of candidates on my radar, and their current standings.
Want more ball and strike calling—no matter what uniform the batter at the plate is wearing? Check out Chris Cillizza’s Substack and YouTube channel.
Former NFL player Mel Owens will be searching for the “perfect teammate” on Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor, ABC announced Tuesday. The 66-year-old Detroit native joins the hit reality dating show for seniors as its latest leading man, following the widely watched debut season starring Gerry Turner. Owens played college football for the University of Michigan Wolverines before suiting up as a linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams from 1981 through 1989. After retiring in 1991 following an injury, he became a lawyer, representing clients in sports-related injury cases, according to ABC’s press release. During that chapter in his life, he met his first love, with whom had two sons, but their marriage later ended. “Now, after several years as a devoted dad, Owens is ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship,” the press release reads. Owens follows in the footsteps of Turner, who captured hearts as the franchise’s first Golden Bachelor in 2023. Turner got engaged to Theresa Nist in the show’s finale and married her in a televised ceremony in Jan. 2024. Just three months later, however, the couple announced their decision to divorce.