Soccer Star Alex Morgan Announces Retirement and Pregnancy in Emotional Video
DOUBLE WHAMMY
The U.S. Women’s National Team is losing one of its star soccer players as Alex Morgan announced her retirement on Thursday. The 35-year-old took to X to break the news. Morgan began by telling her 3.6 million followers that she had “clarity” about her decision to retire. “It has been a long time coming, and this decision wasn’t easy, but at the beginning of 2024 I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer,” she said. She went on to share that her daughter, Charlie, recently told her she wants to be a soccer player when she gets older. The Olympic gold medal winner also confirmed that “Charlie’s going to be a big sister.” Morgan gave credit to her family for their support and said that she will play her final game on Sunday. “I just want to thank the fans for always supporting us, Morgan added. She also thanked her “team behind the scenes” for making her the person she is.