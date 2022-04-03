Hope Solo Says Kids Are Fine Days After Arrest for DWI, Child Abuse
NOT THE TIME
USA Women’s Soccer star Hope Solo defended her parenting in an Instagram post on Saturday, days after she was arrested for driving while impaired and child abuse. “Our family is strong and surrounded with love. Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present every day giving them the best life possible,” she wrote. Solo said she would share more about the circumstances surrounding her arrest “in due time,” but “in the meantime, our kids are enjoying the NC sun, eating popsicles and playing on our property.” She added, “Life can be tough, but these are truly the moments that matter. I feel blessed to have this kind of love in my life.” Solo was arrested Thursday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, after she was allegedly intoxicated behind the wheel in a Walmart parking lot. She allegedly refused to be cuffed when police stopped her, adding a resisting arrest charge to the DWI and child abuse charges.