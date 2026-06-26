Soccer Star, 28, Dead in Boat Collision

Dutch soccer player Mats Grotenbreg, 28, has died following a boat collision in the Netherlands. Authorities said the incident occurred on Thursday at Mookerplas, a recreational lake in the southeastern part of the country. According to police, a swimmer was struck during a collision involving a boat. A suspect has since been arrested as investigators work to determine exactly what happened. Grotenbreg was best known for his time with Dutch club USV Hercules, where he helped cement his place in the team’s history by scoring the decisive goal in a 2023 Dutch Cup final. Beyond the field, Grotenbreg gained a following through appearances on Dutch reality shows De Bachelorette and FBoy Island. In a heartfelt statement posted on Instagram, USV Hercules remembered the player as “cheerful, the life and soul of the team, honest, committed, and someone who was always there for others.”

ESPN