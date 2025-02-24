U.S. News

Social Media Can’t Get Over JD Vance’s Tiny Little Pants

VANCE-Y PANTS

The vice president has sent commentators online into overdrive with the length of his trousers.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Mercedes Schlapp at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsWatch Musk’s ‘College Dropout’ DOGE Goons Caught on Camera for First Time
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsTrump Makes Stunning Admission as He Rages About Michael Wolff Book
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsTrump Rages at Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow in Unhinged ‘MSDNC’ Rant
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsJames Carville Makes Bold Prediction About When Trump’s White House Will ‘Collapse’
Amethyst Martinez
PoliticsMusk Lashes Out at Pentagon Critic Who Ridiculed His Ultimatum to Federal Workers
Will Neal