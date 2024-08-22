Ann Coulter Deletes ‘Vile’ Gus Walz Tweet After Backlash

Conservative flamethrower Ann Coulter took aim at Gov. Tim Walz’s 17-year-old son, Gus, for crying while his father spoke at the DNC on Wednesday night.

Gus stood up and began pointing at his father as he spoke last night, appearing to shout “that’s my dad” as he sobbed through his words.

“Hope, Gus and Gwen–you are my entire world, and I love you,” Walz responded from the podium.

The Walz family have told how Gus, the younger of their two children, has a non-verbal learning disorder.

“It took time, but what became so immediately clear to us was that Gus’ condition is not a setback—it’s his secret power,” they told People Magazine in a statement.

The moment was latched onto by some on the fringes of the online right, with Coulter writing “Talk about weird...” in a post on X Thursday. The Harris-Walz campaign has successfully been using the ‘weird’ description to describe Donald Trump and JD Vance.

However, she appeared to quickly delete the post after social media erupted with anger. (In case you missed it, we screenshotted it.)

Her comment immediately drew criticism online with people hitting back at Coulter for her tweet.