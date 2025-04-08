Social Security Cuts Leave Millions Facing 40-Mile Drives
Millions of seniors will soon be forced to drive hours to access their Social Security benefits as the Trump administration moves to eliminate phone services, a new analysis shows. Starting April 14, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will require applicants for retirement benefits and those updating direct deposit info to either apply online or visit a field office in person. Phone options—used by more than 4 in 10 retirees applying for benefits, according to SSA data—will no longer be available. But nearly 6 million seniors live more than 46.6 miles roundtrip from a field office—twice the average distance an elderly person travels in a day—according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Some benefits, such as survivors’ claims, can’t be filed online—making an in-person visit the only option for grieving families. Rural residents face the steepest barriers. In Alaska, 46 percent of seniors live beyond the 46.6-mile threshold, and about 60,000 people statewide lack internet access altogether. Some will have to trek hundreds of miles to the nearest office. At the same time, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is expected to close down dozens of Social Security offices this year as part of the billionaire’s cost-cutting rampage. The senior adviser to President Donald Trump has spread baseless conspiracy theories about the agency, alleging widespread fraud and describing the program as “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time,” even as the president has promised to protect Social Security.
