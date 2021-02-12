CHEAT SHEET
NYC Socialite Grifter Released From Prison for Good Behavior
Anna Sorokin, the fake heiress who went by the moniker Anna Delvey as she scammed her way into New York City high society, has been released from prison for good behavior. She reportedly maintained a clean disciplinary record while incarcerated at Albion Correction Facility near Rochester, New York. She was convicted of grand larceny in 2019 and sentenced to four years in prison and a $200,000 fine for posing as a German heiress worth tens of millions. At her final parole board hearing, she apologized for her actions. She will likely be deported to Germany soon after her release, according to the New York Post.