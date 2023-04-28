Socialite Patty Raynes Found Dead by Housekeeper in Florida: Report
‘DEVASTATED’
New York City socialite Patty Raynes was found dead in her Florida home by her housekeeper Thursday morning, Page Six reports. The 70-year-old, who was immortalized by Andy Warhol in the 1985 portrait “Patty Raynes and Son,” was hospitalized last week after suffering severe asthma, her rep told the outlet, adding that she was having difficulty breathing at the time. An official cause of death has not been released. Raynes was the eldest daughter of oil tycoon Marvin Davis. “On behalf of the Davis family, we are heartbroken by the untimely passing of our dear Patty Davis Raynes,” her mother, Barbara Davis, told Page Six via a rep. “I’m devastated to share that my daughter passed away earlier today after suffering from an asthma infection. Patty left a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled. We appreciate your thoughts, prayers, and respect for privacy during the unimaginable time.” Raynes was expected to fly home to New York this weekend after spending the winter in Florida.