Make Your Own Seltzer with a Prime Day-Discounted SodaSteam

Up to 40% off SodaStream Machines

The SodaStream can carbonate up to 60L of water on one CO2 cylinder. Screw the bottle into the machine, press down to your desired carbonation level, and enjoy.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

These days, a SodaStream may as well be a permanent fixture in my apartment. Seltzer has had a massive resurgence and now’s the time to save on buying 12-packs of La Croix and just make your own. This SodaStream comes with a CO2 cylinder that can carbonate up to 60 liters of water. Just push down on the lever to your desired bubbliness.

SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Kit Buy on Amazon $ 48

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.