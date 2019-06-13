You Can Get SodaStream’s Soda Maker Today on Amazon for Less Than $60

I’ve owned a SodaStream soda maker for years and make it a habit to pair sparkling water with meals as much as I can. And while sparkling water is actually perfect year-round, it gains a special sort of prominence in the summertime. Today only, you can get one of the most famous sparkling water machines, a Sodastream, on sale on Amazon.

The SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Machine is going for $59 (26% off) through tonight, getting you the machine itself, a reusable (and BPA-free) bottle, and a refillable 60-liter CO2 cylinder. That covers all of your needs since this is an extremely simple and easy-to-use soda maker. After screwing in the bottle, you pump up to three times (depending on how fizzy you want your fizzy water), unscrew the bottle, and enjoy. You can be as creative as you like with what you’re making or lean into SodaStream's own suggestions with things like the SodaStreamosa. And this edition of the Sodastream looks great on a countertop, styled like any sleek and steel-finished product. The only maintenance on the Sodastream is refilling the CO2, which you can do at retailers like Target. After you get your Sodastream, you can also arrange for a delivery service to replace your cylinders for you through the brand itself so refills are seamless.

This summer, try to add some pop to your drinks with a machine that looks great and turns everything more sparkly than it was before — and do it while it’s on sale.

