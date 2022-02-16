Latina Stunner Becomes First Victoria’s Secret Model With Down Syndrome
‘DREAM COME TRUE’
Sofía Jirau, a 24-year-old model from Puerto Rico, received the best Valentine’s Day gift of all this week: becoming the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome. “One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret,” she wrote on Instagram in Spanish. “I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome!” Jirau and 17 other models are featured in the underwear brand’s Love Cloud Collection campaign. Victoria’s Secret has been on a mission to diversify its models after its annual runway show featuring stick-thin supermodels in ostentatious underwear was increasingly seen as out of touch. The company, formerly owned by L Brands, also came under fire for L Brands founder Les Wexner’s close relationship to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.