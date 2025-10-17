Cases of whooping cough are on the rise in Florida, amid a surge in vaccine hesitancy. Semafor reports that the number of diagnoses in the southern state rose by 81 percent between 2024 and 2025. The Tallahassee Democrat reports that as of Sept. 27, 2025, the Florida Department of Health had diagnosed 1,295 cases, up from 715 cases in all of 2024. It comes against a backdrop of vaccine hesitancy led by President Donald Trump’s administration. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long campaigned on a platform that eschews vaccine confidence and questions their safety. Semafor notes a partisan divide. The downward trend has predominated among Republicans, while Democratic uptake has seen a marginal uptick. The Tallahassee Democrat reports that vaccination rates of kindergarten children have now fallen to their lowest levels in a decade. It has sparked concern that numbers could now be too low to ensure herd immunity. There is further concern that some diseases may become endemic. NBC News reports there have been 1,500 measles cases in the U.S. this year, with three deaths.
Sofia Vergara’s Ex-Husband Is Engaged to 36-Year-Old Girlfriend
Sofia Vergara’s ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, 48, is reportedly engaged to 36-year-old television host Caitlin O’Connor, according to TMZ. The outlet reports the Magic Mike actor introduced O’Connor as his “fiancée” to friends at the San Diego Film Festival on Thursday. The pair were first spotted together in September 2023, which came just months after his seven-year marriage to Vergara was ending. Before O’Connor became a correspondent for E! News, she acted in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and as a guest star on the series finale of Two And A Half Men. The couple reportedly met in a hot tub in the summer of 2023 during an “unofficial” afterparty for the HBO series, and “they were talking the whole time,” a source told People. They made their red carpet debut in December 2023 at the 20th anniversary gala for the Children Of Armenia Fund in Manhattan. At the start of 2024, Vergara claimed she split with the True Blood actor because he wanted to have children, while she “didn’t want to be an old mom,” according to El Pais. However, Manganiello denied this in an interview with Men’s Journal.
Whether it’s due to age, menopause, hereditary androgenetic alopecia, standard pattern hair loss, or hormonal shifts, hair thinning is incredibly common. Despite being common, though, it’s not exactly pleasant. Fortunately, there are plenty of at-home and prescription-free treatments to help combat hair loss, and HairMax’s advanced devices are some of our favorites—especially the Ultima 12 LaserComb. The Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb is designed for use by both men and women to help stimulate hair growth with its therapeutic laser light technology that targets energy directly to the hair follicle.
Clinical studies have shown that individuals who completed six months of treatment with this device had, on average, 129 new additional hairs. Plus, it has a 90 percent success rate with visible results in as little as three to six months with only three, eight-minute treatments per week. All you have to do is turn it on and start combing in the same areas three to four times over—it couldn’t be easier. Unlike other hair growth devices on the market, the LasherComb is small, compact, and cordless, making it ideal for travel. As for the price, the Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb is $341, which is much more affordable than many of the full-sized hair growth helmets on the market. Plus, it’s backed by a six-month money-back guarantee.
Larry Williams, a retired NFL offensive lineman, died on Oct. 16 at just 62-years-old. At the time of his death, Williams—who had served as the University of San Francisco’s athletic director since 2022—had been working out at the university’s War Memorial Gym in the Sobrato Center. A cause of death has not been provided. “Our prayers go out to Larry’s wife, Laura, their children, Kristin, Sean, Scott, Eric, and Louis, their families, and his grandchildren,” Salvador D. Aceves, University of San Francisco president, said in a release. Before his tenure at the school, Williams was in the NFL for five seasons from 1986-1992. He was initially drafted by the Browns, appearing in 42 games for them over two years, before an injury sidelined him for the 1989 and 1990 seasons. In 1991, he returned to the field, this time playing for the Saints. He finished his NFL career with the Patriots in 1992. Before his time in the NFL, he won two All-American honors in college while playing for the University of Notre Dame.
Model and nepo baby Sofia Richie Grainge is having another baby of her own, she announced on Instagram. The daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander posted on Instagram to show off her new bump in the mirror on Thursday, Oct. 16. “On my way to launch these babies 👶🏼 + @srgatelier,” she said in the caption. According to Vogue, she was “referring to both her unborn child and her recently revealed clothing brand SRG Atelier.” The bundle of joy will be Richie Grainge’s second with her husband, Elliot Grainge, after they welcomed Eloise in May last year. She spoke to Vogue about motherhood in July. “I think having a daughter made me realize the importance of feeling confident without makeup,” she said. “I talk to her a lot about that. I love how I’m saying I talk to her a lot about that, because she’s one and she barely speaks, but I am convinced that she can understand me. Therefore, we have deep, deep chats about life.”
From Halloween parties and Friendsgiving hangouts to long evenings spent unwinding, the vibes of fall are simply unmatched. Keep those good vibes going all season long with Cycling Frog. The brand’s delicious seltzers skip the alcohol, opting for a combination of THC and CBD for a mild, calming buzz. Plus, since there is zero alcohol, you won’t wake up the next morning with a pounding headache. Right now, Cycling Frog is offering a special deal for first-time customers. You can get a free can of seltzer to try yourself. Simply enter your email address, pick the seltzer you would like, and check out. You only have to cover the $2 shipping fee. It’s the perfect way to celebrate ‘Sober October.’
Choose between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular seltzers. The first is Black Currant, which blends 5mg THC and 10mg CBD for a sweet-tart kick that’s refreshing and fun. Try it with a glass of ice while you unwind after a long day. The second option is Ruby Grapefruit, which also packs 5mg THC and 10mg CBD and delivers a tart and citrusy taste. Try mixing this one into a mocktail for a sweet treat after work. Click here to get your free can today.
Charlie Puth is expecting his first child with wife, Brooke Sansone. The couple—who tied the knot a little over a year ago on Sept. 7, 2024 after dating for about two years—revealed their happy news in an October 16 clip from Puth’s new music video for his song “Changes.” In the snippet, Sansone, 26, emerges, her hands clasping her belly. Puth, 33, then puts his hand over the top of hers and the two smile at each other before walking off together. A press release for the song noted that “Changes” is “both personal and professional with a sweet cameo from his real life wife Brooke Sansone.” Puth had also teased exciting news on October 8, explaining that the upcoming music video would be the “perfect way to bring all of you into the most beautiful, colorful part of my life, which happens to be right now. You will soon know why...”
The iconic waterfront home known to millions as Dawson Leery’s house from the classic teen drama Dawson’s Creek has hit the market for the first time since it was built nearly 150 years ago. Perched on the banks of Hewlett’s Creek in North Carolina, the 1880s-era home that served as the central backdrop for the beloved 90s coming-of-age drama has been listed with an asking price of $3.2 million. Featuring its instantly recognizable white facade and wide porch, the listing brags about the four-bedroom property’s Hollywood heritage, calling it a “true Wilmington landmark” that boasts a “cultural legacy.” While the house has been described as livable, the listing also notes that the property, situated on a sprawling 1.7-acre lot framed by ancient oak trees and featuring the dock that appears in countless scenes of the show, requires significant renovations. The listing comes less than a month after the show’s cast reunited 22 years after the show ended for a charity event in which they performed a reading of the show’s pilot episode at a theater in New York. James Van Der Beek, who was unable to attend after being diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer last year, thanked fans for attending in a prerecorded video message and said he was “gutted” to not be in attendance.
The members of KISS have released statements mourning the loss of lead guitarist Ace Frehley, who died on Thursday at the age of 74. Gene Simmons wrote on X, “Our hearts are broken. Ace has passed on. No one can touch Ace’s legacy. I know he loved the fans. He told me many times. Sadder still, Ace didn’t live long enough to be honored at the Kennedy Ctr Honors event in Dec. Ace was the eternal rock soldier. Long may his legacy live on!” In a statement from Simmons and Paul Stanley to Entertainment Weekly, the pair called Frehley “an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history.” Later, Stanley shared his favorite photo of he and Frehley together on X. Drummer Peter Criss shared a statement on his website in which he revealed that he and his wife were with Frehley “to the end,” joined by Frehley’s loved ones and noting that he died peacefully. “His legacy will live on in the music industry and in the hearts of the KISS Army,” Criss added. In August, President Donald Trump announced that KISS would be one of the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees alongside actor Sylvester Stallone and Gloria Gaynor.
David Beckham has outdone his wife Victoria by doubling her viewership in the opening week of their respective docu-series. The couple has now released separate shows about their lives on Netflix. However, Beckham was more popular with viewers compared with Posh Spice’s Victoria Beckham. According to data acquired by Deadline, Posh garnered 1.7 million U.K. viewers for her first episode during the first week it aired. The former soccer star however was leagues ahead with 3.8 million U.K. viewers in the first seven days after his series was released back in 2023. Deadline was citing “official BARB figures supplied by overnights.tv.” Victoria’s three-part show premiered on October 9. Episode two received 1.3 million views, while the finale gained one million views. Both of these numbers are expected to grow. While her documentary was one of the platform’s biggest of the year, it fell behind Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story, which came out in May and raked in 2.2 million views in its first week.
While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.
This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.
Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.
While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.
Three people have died after a jet crashed into a wooded area in Michigan, sending plumes of smoke into the sky. It occurred near a road intersection in Bath Township, 10 miles north of Lansing. Bath Township Fire Department and Police Department responded at around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Ryan Fewins-Bliss, Bath Township supervisor, said in a statement, “Three passengers were confirmed as being aboard the aircraft. All three passengers have been found and confirmed as deceased.” The cause of the crash and the plane’s destination are both not yet known. Data from FlightAware suggests its journey had only just begun. It also indicates that the aircraft was a Hawker 800XP, a twin-engine corporate jet registered in Mexico. The victims have not yet been identified. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. The Aviation Safety Network suggests that the plane was operated by Aereo Lineas del Centro SA and had taken off from Battle Creek-WK Kellogg Regional Airport, although these details were unconfirmed. The Daily Beast has contacted the FFA for more information.
President Donald Trump’s massive crackdown on immigration is about to wreak havoc on the workforce, according to a new study. Projections from the Washington D.C.-based think tank National Foundation for American Policy indicate White House policy could slash the workforce by 15.7 million by 2035. That could lead to the economy slowing down, as new entrants into the workforce are unlikely to compensate for the shortfall. Axios reports Trump’s immigration crackdown could reduce “GDP growth by about half a percentage point between fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2035.” There are concerns that employment deficits would particularly harm industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and agriculture due to the aging U.S. population. It would include 6.8 million fewer jobs as soon as 2028, with 2.8 million lost through legal immigration policy and 4 million through illegal immigration crackdowns. The study comes as ICE and U.S. Border Patrol adopt a stringent approach to government-mandated immigration policy. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Axios she was confident that a shortfall was nothing to worry about. “There is no shortage of American minds and hands to grow our labor force,” she said.