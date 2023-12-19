These Bed Frames Are Crafted With Ultra-Cushioned Foam for Ultra-Comfort
Cozy King
Buying a bed frame feels like a big decision; it’s going to be one of the first things you see in the morning after all. Not to mention the mere thought of putting it together sounds like a nightmare task. SoftFrame Designs crafts stylish, eye-catching bed frames and headboards from ultra-soft, high-density foam–the kind of bed frames you see in celebrity home tours. You can feel good about your design choices and feel even better about your carbon footprint since these bed frames are woodless. The foam frame fits over your box spring and the mattress sits on top to instantly transform your bed into a trendy, cozy sanctuary.
Whether you’re shopping for your new place or a special guy, SoftFrame Designs has a set for everyone and now is the perfect time to buy. SoftFrame Designs is offering $100 off sets and $50 off frames now through 12/25. Your new bed will take about 5-14 days to produce and takes about 3-5 days to ship so you're less than three weeks away from the bed set of your dreams.
The Ultra Set looks like you just walked into the fanciest hotel room you’ve ever been in. Whether you’re looking for a classic all-white look or to make a funky statement with vegan cowhide, this set will transform your room in no time. Simply place the bed frame over your box spring and you’re ready to get under the covers.
Ultra Set — Full
This sleek, paneled design creates a soft, protective surface around your bed. With seven different fabric colors to choose from, this highly-personalized bed frame will be a centerpiece for your room.
Classic Set — Full
Know a little nugget upgrading to the big kid bed? SoftFrame Designs’ new Kids Collection has adorable bed sets made for the pint-sized prince or princess in your life.
Kids Collection
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.