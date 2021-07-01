‘SoHo Karen’ Charged With Hate Crime After Falsely Accusing Black Teen of Stealing Her Phone
CONSEQUENCES
Miya Ponsetto, the 22-year old California woman dubbed “SoHo Karen” after she falsely accused a black teen of stealing her phone and then grabbed him, has been charged with a hate crime. Ponsetto pleaded not guilty to unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, aggravated harassment, and endangering the welfare of a child on Wednesday. A viral video showed a livid Ponsetto grabbing 14-year old Keyon Harrold Jr. in a New York City hotel after she accused him of stealing her phone, which was later found in an Uber. Ponsetto seemed to brush off the idea that she was racially profiling Harrold Jr. after initially apologizing. “I wasn’t racial profiling whatsoever,” said Ponsetto in an interview on CBS This Morning. “I’m Puerto Rican. I’m, like, a woman of color.” Ponsetto’s next court date will take place on Oct. 20.