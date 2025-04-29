Scouted

These Perfumes Capture the Essence of Summer in a Bottle

SCENTSATIONAL

This limited-edition perfume mist collection smells like a sun-soaked Brazilian summer.

AD BY Sol de Janeiro
Sol de Janeiro Flor Mística, Água Mística, Dança Mística bottles from left to right in the sand.
Sol de Janeiro

Summer is just months away, and Sol de Janeiro is kicking the season off early. The TikTok-viral skin-and-body-care brand invites you to take a vivid sensory journey with a limited-edition fragrance mist collection. This trio of lightweight perfume mists (perfect for spritzing on before the beach or pool) captures the vibes of a Brazilian summer—enchanting and sunny. Perfume mists like these are great for warmer seasons. They have a long-lasting scent and are light, so you won’t overwhelm anyone nearby or feel sticky on hotter days.

Limited Edition Flor Mística Perfume Mist
Buy At Sol de Janeiro$25

Free Returns

Flor Mística blends notes of orange blossom, golden musk, and Brazilian gardenia into a scent as enchanting as the hidden gardens of Paraty, Brazil.

Limited Edition Água Mística Perfume Mist
Buy At Sol de Janeiro$25

Free Returns

Fresh and crisp with notes of neroli water, peony, and tangerine, Água Mística is an exhilarating fragrance that matches the coastal freshness of Prainha Beach’s crystal waters and golden sands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Limited Edition Dança Mística Perfume Mist
Buy At Sol de Janeiro$25

Free Returns

Dança Mística features an enticing blend of purple fig, sandalwood, and warm vanilla, transporting you to a music-filled moonlit beach.

Layer the mists to create a truly unique scent. Try pairing Flor Mística with Água Mística for a fresh, floral-citrus smell. No matter which perfume you choose or how you wear it, Sol de Janeiro ignites your magic so you feel your best.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaKaroline Leavitt Boasts Trump Wouldn’t Hesitate to Arrest SCOTUS Justices
Corbin Bolies
TrumplandICE Barbie’s Purse Thief Reveals Why He Targeted Her
Jasmine Venet
PoliticsTrump Brags About How He Screwed Over MAGA’s Canadian Ally in Election
Sarah Ewall-Wice
PoliticsTrump Demands Investigations Into Pollsters After Humiliating Results: ‘THEY ARE SICK’
Janna Brancolini
MediaActor Terrence Howard Was ‘All In’ for Trump—Until He Did This
Eboni Boykin-Patterson