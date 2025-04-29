These Perfumes Capture the Essence of Summer in a Bottle

Summer is just months away, and Sol de Janeiro is kicking the season off early. The TikTok-viral skin-and-body-care brand invites you to take a vivid sensory journey with a limited-edition fragrance mist collection. This trio of lightweight perfume mists (perfect for spritzing on before the beach or pool) captures the vibes of a Brazilian summer—enchanting and sunny. Perfume mists like these are great for warmer seasons. They have a long-lasting scent and are light, so you won’t overwhelm anyone nearby or feel sticky on hotter days.

Flor Mística blends notes of orange blossom, golden musk, and Brazilian gardenia into a scent as enchanting as the hidden gardens of Paraty, Brazil.

Fresh and crisp with notes of neroli water, peony, and tangerine, Água Mística is an exhilarating fragrance that matches the coastal freshness of Prainha Beach’s crystal waters and golden sands.

Dança Mística features an enticing blend of purple fig, sandalwood, and warm vanilla, transporting you to a music-filled moonlit beach.

Layer the mists to create a truly unique scent. Try pairing Flor Mística with Água Mística for a fresh, floral-citrus smell. No matter which perfume you choose or how you wear it, Sol de Janeiro ignites your magic so you feel your best.

