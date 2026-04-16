William Shakespeare’s long-lost London house has been located in Blackfriars, thanks to English professor Lucy Munro, who discovered its floor plan among documents from the London Archives and the National Archives. “I was doing research as part of a wider project and couldn’t believe it when I realized what I was looking at—the floorplan of Shakespeare’s Blackfriars house,” the Shakespeare expert told the BBC. Historians suspected Shakespeare owned a home in London, but Munro’s find revealed its exact location. “It would have been sort of L-shaped, with part of it going over the gatehouse. It’s not huge, but it’s relatively substantial. It was large enough to be subdivided into two houses at some point,” Munro described the property to CNN, which she says is near where Shakespeare worked at Blackfriars Theater. According to documents unearthed by the academic, Shakespeare’s granddaughter sold the house in 1665, decades after his death, and a year before the Great Fire of London.
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- 1Shakespeare’s Lost London Home Discovered After 400 YearsHOME TRUTH“I was doing research as part of a wider project and couldn’t believe it when I realized what I was looking at,” the English professor said.
- 2Brian Williams Plots Netflix Comeback After Scandal'WE'RE BACK'The veteran news anchor is diving into Netflix’s growing podcast space after he was axed by NBC in 2015.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 3Cops Respond to Bomb Threat at the Pope’s Brother’s HomeCHILLINGThe pontiff’s older brother was targeted in a Chicago suburb just days after the president attacked Pope Leo.
- 4Victoria Beckham Breaks Silence on Her Estranged SonBRIDGES BURNEDBrooklyn Beckham claims she “hijacked” his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz.
Partner updateAD BY G.H.BASSThis New Collaboration Reimagines the Classic Penny LoaferWORTH EVERY PENNYUpgrade your spring footwear with this new collection from G.H. Bass and Aritzia.
- 5Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Opens Up Months After His Death'DEEPER THAN WORDS'Brooke Hogan took to Instagram to share a tribute.
- 6‘Baywatch’ Actor Accused of Hit and Run That Killed a Dog HIT AND RUNThe actor allegedly hit an 11-year-old English Labrador in a gated Malibu community.
- 7Documentary Series Set to End After 70 Years FINALE OF A LIFETIME‘70 Up′ will conclude later this year, after a run that began in the 1960s
- 8Husband of American Woman Lost at Sea Abandons SearchJUMPED SHIPLynette Hooker went missing on April 4 after apparently falling from an 8‑foot dinghy in rough waters.
Shop with ScoutedThis Hands-Free Red Light Mask Targets Fine Lines & FirmnessLIGHT UPThe ultimate Mother’s Day gift for self-care and beauty enthusiasts.
- 9Ex-Arsenal Goalkeeper, 48, Killed as Train Hits His CarSHOCK DEATHThe goalkeeper helped his team win the Premier League in 1998.
- 10Trump War Chaos Sparks Alarming Jet Fuel Shortage WarningSIX WEEKS LEFTDisruption to oil and gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz has triggered “the largest energy crisis we have ever faced.”
Former news host Brian Williams is making a comeback—this time on Netflix. The 66-year-old veteran anchor is teaming up with the streaming giant to host a new podcast, We’re Back! With Brian Williams, as Netflix continues its push into the booming podcast space. The show, announced Thursday, will feature Williams in extended interviews with “actors, writers, musicians, athletes, journalists and unexpected newsmakers,” and is set to debut later this year. Williams, who anchored NBC Nightly News for a decade, was sidelined for six months without pay in 2015 after his embellished account of a helicopter incident during the Iraq War unraveled. Now, five years after he left his anchor position at MSNBC, Williams framed his move to podcasting as a fresh chapter after a lengthy career in journalism. “After 40 years in the news business,” he said, he’s eager to dive into “interesting conversations with creative, funny, smart, talented and consequential people,” calling Netflix “the perfect home” for the project. The hire also reunites Williams with a familiar collaborator—his former NBC and MSNBC producer Jonathan Wald, who will executive-produce the series—as Netflix steadily expands its podcast lineup.
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
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Police scrambled to evacuate the Chicago-area home of Pope Leo’s older brother late Wednesday after a bomb threat was called in. John Prevost, a retired Catholic school principal who has spoken of playing Wordle with his pontiff brother every morning, was the apparent target of what was deemed to be an unfounded bomb threat. It came just days after President Donald Trump publicly lashed out at the pope and falsely claimed he supported Iran having a nuclear weapon, lamenting that he was not more like his MAGA-loving brother Louis Prevost, who lives in Florida. Authorities in New Lenox said the threat was ultimately found to be a hoax after officers urged neighbors to evacuate and conducted a thorough search of the property with bomb-sniffing K-9 units. John Prevost has largely avoided the spotlight, while Louis Prevost has won public praise from the president. “Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. New Lenox police said an investigation into the false bomb threat is ongoing.
Victoria Beckham is finally telling her side of the story on her family’s estrangement from her oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham. “I think that we’ve always—we love our children so much. We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be,” the former Spice Girl, 51, told The Wall Street Journal’s magazine in an interview published Thursday. “And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.” The rift within the family became public after 27-year-old Brooklyn posted a series of Instagram stories in January alleging he had been “consistently disrespected” by his parents. He claimed his mother “hijacked” his and wife Nicola’s first dance at their wedding and danced “very inappropriately” with him. In the explosive statement, he also said his family “values public promotion and endorsements above all else,” and alleged that they asked him to sign away the rights to his name before the wedding. A few hours after the shocking posts, David Beckham, 50, said that children “make mistakes” on social media, adding “that’s how they learn.” A source close to the family told People the Beckhams “are afraid of losing their son” and they would “take him back in a minute.”
Comfortable and stylish, the penny loafer is a staple shoe for spring’s transitional weather. The classic silhouette has been overdue for a modern refresh, so the storied American footwear brand G.H.BASS is teaming up with Aritzia to bring the penny loafer into 2026. The duo’s new collection launches today with two styles, the square-toe Milton and the rounded-toe Spence.
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Brooke Hogan, 37, is remembering her estranged father with an emotional tribute months after his death. Nine months after Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack at 71 in his Florida home, Brooke posted a black-and-white illustration of the two embracing on Instagram. “If my love could have saved you, you would have lived forever,” she wrote. The comments quickly filled with messages calling the tribute “beautiful” and offering support. In the days after his July death, Brooke said their bond “has never broken, not even in his final moments,” describing their connection as “deeper than words” and one that “spanned lifetimes.” Brooke recently got candid about the pair’s estranged relationship. During the season 7 premiere of HGTV’s Rock the Block, Brooke said she had been cast on the show long before her father died, but did not tell him because “we weren’t talking” at the time. With tears in her eyes, she said she never got the chance to share the news with him—and is left wondering whether he would have been proud.
David Charvet, who starred alongside Pamela Anderson in Baywatch, is accused of fatally striking a dog with his car and then fleeing the scene. TMZ reported that early Thursday morning a woman named Vera Errico was walking her three dogs in a gated Malibu community when Charvet approached in his pickup truck. Errico says the actor then hit one of her dogs, an 11-year-old English Labrador named Sunday, and didn’t stop his vehicle. The animal had to be euthanized at the vet. Errico said she believes Charvet, 53, left the gated community and contacted the police. She told TMZ that she and her husband were on the way to file a police report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. When the celebrity tabloid approached the Baywatch star, he allegedly gave no comment and said to reach out to his publicist. In addition to starring in the iconic lifeguard series, Charvet appeared in the soap opera Melrose Place, which aired from 1992 to 1999. A native of France, Charvet has also released pop-rock albums where he sings in both English and French.
A groundbreaking documentary series that has followed more than a dozen people throughout their lives, from childhood to death, will air its finale. 70 Up first began as 7 Up in 1964, when participants were in elementary school. The show followed the group as they grew up and chased their dreams. A new episode is released every seven years. The cast has featured ‘Cheeky Chap’ Tony, an aspiring jockey who became a London taxi driver, and Neil, who dreamed of being an astronaut before struggling with homelessness. There are also great success stories, like Nick, who went from the son of a farmer to becoming a nuclear physicist. He died in 2023. Other key figures in the series, including the show’s longtime director Michael Apted, have also died before the finale. Now, viewers are expecting a tear-jerking finale that has been as meaningful for creators as it has been for the audience. Producer Claire Lewis said the show has been “an incredible lifetime’s work and has given me a second family.” The 54-year-old director, Asif Kapadia, said the show has been “a dream project,” going on to call 70 Up “the ultimate portrait of human life.”
The husband of a woman who has been missing in the Bahamas for more than two weeks has abandoned searching for her and left the Caribbean island. Brian Hooker, husband of Lynette Hooker–who went missing after apparently falling from a dinghy into the sea on the evening of April 4–left the Caribbean country because his mother is sick, his attorney told CBS News. Hooker was arrested by Bahamian authorities on April 15 in conenction to Lynette’s disparance, but was was released on Monday pending the outcome of further investigations. Hooker denies being responsible for his wife’s disappearance and said she was swept away by the current as the pair tried to head back to their yacht. Hooker said that his “sole focus” is finding his wife of 25 years, “no matter how likely or unlikely that is,” just hours before he left the Bahamas. Hooker added he plans to return to the Bahamas to continue searching for his wife. Lynette’s daughter, Karli Aylesworth, told CBS that the actions of her stepfather show that he’s “not much of a man of his word.” She also does not believe Hooker’s version of events, because her mother was an experienced swimmer and sailor.
This Hands-Free Red Light Mask Targets Fine Lines and Firmness
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Former Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Manninger died Thursday morning when a train struck his car at an unguarded level crossing in Salzburg, Austria. He was 48. According to Austrian media, the train’s passengers and conductor were unharmed. An investigation is currently ongoing to reveal the details surrounding the fatal accident. Manninger played for Arsenal between 1997 and 2002, making 64 appearances on the field as a backup goalkeeper to David Seaman. He was part of the team when they won the Premier League and FA Cup double in the 1998 season. “All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Alex,” the team posted on X to commemorate their former teammate. Manninger also played for his hometown club, Red Bull Salzburg. “Alexander Manninger was an outstanding ambassador for Austrian football, both on and off the pitch,” the Austrian Football Association’s sporting director, Peter Schottel, said about the player. “His achievements deserve the utmost respect and will be unforgettable.”
Europe may have only about ”six weeks” of jet fuel left as the Iran war continues to choke global energy supplies, the head of the International Energy Agency warned Thursday. In an interview with the Associated Press, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the disruption to oil and gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz has triggered what he called “the largest energy crisis we have ever faced.” “In the past there was a group called ‘Dire Straits.’ It’s a dire strait now,” Birol said, warning the fallout will intensify the longer the conflict continues, driving up costs for gasoline, heating fuel and electricity worldwide. Birol also warned of the prospect of flight cancellations. He said Europe could soon see disruptions in air travel as jet fuel supplies tighten. “I can tell you soon we will hear the news that some of the flights from city A to city B might be canceled as a result of lack of jet fuel,” he said. Birol added that poorer countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America are likely to be hit hardest, though “no country is immune.” He also warned that even a ceasefire would not immediately restore stability, citing extensive damage to more than 80 energy facilities in the region and saying recovery could take up to two years.