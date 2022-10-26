This Magic Wand Harnesses Red Light Therapy to Erase Fine Lines and Texture in Just Two Weeks

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Now that I’m officially in my thirties, I’ve begun to notice the dainty fine lines and crepey skin under and around my eyes turn into actual wrinkles over the last couple of years, along with enlarged pores and a duller skin tone. In an effort to reverse the damage I did to my skin during my teenage years in sunny California and to postpone further signs of aging, I’ll try just about anything that claims to correct and delay dullness, wrinkles, and sagging. Light therapy skincare tools are trending right now on BeautyTok and beyond, but because the technology is backed by years of convincing clinical research and has earned the FDA’s seal of approval, I figured it’s a skincare treatment worth trying. Naturally, when I got the opportunity to try SolaWave’s Red Light Therapy Wand, I was game—especially given its approachable price point and sleek, handheld build.

Red light therapy has been used by skincare professionals and derms for years because it’s been shown to effectively target and treat both anti-aging and anti-acne concerns, including fine lines, enlarged and congested pores, breakouts, sagging skin, discoloration, and even scarring. In the past, at-home red light therapy treatments have been bulky and/or required quite the commitment time-wise to yield visible results, but the SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand changed the game.

Light therapy treatment popped up in the ’90s when NASA began conducting studies to research light therapy’s benefits on the overall health of astronauts. The researcher found that red and infrared light therapy accelerated the production of healthy skin cells by 150-200 percent. Low-wavelength red light has been greenlighted by the FDA to treat both anti-aging and inflammation thanks to its ability to stimulate muscles under the skin and promote greater energy inside the cells, which in turn, accelerates collagen production and helps our cells regenerate. In a nutshell, red light therapy helps your skin and body heal and repair at an accelerated pace, which is why it's able to address such a wide spectrum of skincare woes.

SolaWave Light Therapy & Microcurrent Skincare Wand SolaWave’s handheld red light therapy skincare tool primarily uses red light therapy to combat common skin issues like fine lines, discoloration, acne, and scarring, but the device is also boosted with additional skin-improving technology functions as well. The compact device is engineered with five LEDs that emit 660nm of red light on the bar, along with microcurrent technology, heat, and vibration to help lift, sculpt, and de-puff. Plus, the added features also help your skin absorb your skincare products better, making them more effective. Buy at Blue Mercury $ 149 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at SolaWave $ 149 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Aside from its sleek, ultra-portable design, what I love about the SolaWave Wand is that you don’t have to commit a ton of time to see impressive results. All it takes is five minutes or so three to five days a week to see results in as early as two weeks (though I saw a pretty remarkable improvement in my undereye fine lines, crow's feet, and evenness on day 10 of using the device.) I use it in the evenings after I’ve done my nighttime routine while I’m watching TV to help my topicals absorb better. Plus, because it’s so small and compact, I can actually stick to the routine while I’m traveling—I even use it on the plane sometimes! It’s no wonder the small but mighty beauty tool has amassed a cult following with skincare obsessives and celebrities alike.

While the affordable and accessible skincare tool is pretty low-maintenance and easy to use, you do need to know what you’re doing to reap the benefits and avoid potential side effects. “We’ve seen so many articles and videos outlining step-by-step skincare routines, but not many people know how to correctly use skincare devices, which if used incorrectly, can cause detrimental long-term effects,” says a rep from the brand. There have been tons of viral videos waxing poetic about the SolaWave device, and while they’re undoubtedly deserved, many of these tutorials have spread misleading information about how to use the tool. For instance, you do not want to use your device in downward motions as this can cause facial droopiness. Instead, when using the wand, you’ll want to apply your serum of choice and glide the wand across your face in an upward and outward movement à la Sydney Sweeney in the video below.

If you’re looking for a device specifically designed to combat acne, breakouts, congested pores, and excess oil, SolaWave’s latest launch, the Bye Acne: 3 Minute Light Therapy Spot Treatment is also an excellent choice. This device harnesses blue light therapy, which helps to kill blemish-causing bacteria and refines pores. Whether you frequently battle cystic acne, time-of-the-month flare-ups, or just like to be prepared for the unexpected (especially if you have a big event coming up), this new spot-treating device will not disappoint.

Bye Acne: 3 Minute Light Therapy Spot Treatment Since I have been fortunate enough to be acne-free for the past several months, I have not had a reason to give SolaWave’s new device a test drive, but judging by the reviews, this handheld is equally as impressive as its original wands. “I struggle with cystic acne and messing with any of the painful blemishes only makes them worse. Using this product they have gone away after 2-3 applications,” one reviewer said. Buy at SolaWave $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

