Solgaard’s Endeavor LifePack Bag Is Perfect for the Digital Nomad
PACKING RIGHT
Forget what you thought you knew about traveling efficiently because you’ve been doing it wrong. With many of us being able to take our 9-5 jobs with us and work wherever, let me introduce you to the best travel bag I have come across. The Lifepack Endeavour by Solgaard is by far the most innovative bag for digital nomads who don't like paying extra for bag fees.
This truly is the Swiss Army knife of travel bags. The Endeavor backpack is equipped with a removable hanging closet piece that can hold a week’s worth of clothes and can be compressed into a little brick of your favorite wardrobe options (this also helps keep your clothes from getting wrinkled, by the way.)
Just as the backpack is a party in the front, it’s all business in the back thanks to its drop-proof laptop storage compartment. There is also plenty of extra room for your chargers, small electronics, or toiletries, and there are even four secret pockets for passports and credit cards. I mean, what can’t this bag do?!
Solgaard Lifepack Endeavor (with closet) Backpack
Free Shipping | Free Returns
