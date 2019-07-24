The Best Solid and Oil Perfumes to Wear in the Summer Without Sweating Them Off

When it comes to perfume, I feel naked on days that I don’t wear it. But in the summer, spraying perfume can feel like overkill; the sticky skin plus a scented spray just feels like a recipe for a rash. Instead, I opt for a perfume oil that I dab on my wrists and head out the door. The scent is concentrated and the rollerball-construction makes it perfect to take with you if you want to top yourself off after a particularly balmy day. Or opt for a solid perfume that you can stash in your bag and whip out at a moment’s notice. Summer olfactory decisions just got a heck of a lot easier.

Le Labo 'Santal 33' Liquid Balm, $93 at Nordstrom: The king of solid perfume is Le Labo but I’m here to talk about the unsung hero: the liquid balm. This lightweight perfume balm is the middle ground between a solid and an oil and still packs the same punch that Le Labo is known for.

Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Perfume Oil, $57 at Sephora: This is the perfume oil I use in the summer. It’s spicy but floral and sinks into your skin nicely. It also really, really lasts. I’ve never had to reapply it and it’s going to stay with me forever because you get 0.5oz, which is easily double what you get from other oils.

Glossier You Perfume Solid, $22 at Glossier: You this is an amazing summer perfume on its own because of its lighter floral notes that are mixed with a deeper musk and pink pepper. Pair that with an easily stashable solid container and you have the recipe to smell glorious at all times.

Diptyque 34 Solid Perfume, $65 at Nordstrom: 34 Boulevard Saint Germain is a woody fragrance with notes of fig and tuberose matched with a base of sandalwood and patchouli. This perfume balm comes in a beautiful compact that you can fit in any purse pocket.

Malin + Goetz Dark Rum Perfume Oil, $52 at Nordstrom: If you want something a bit more on the nose for summer, the Dark Rum from Malin + Goetz is it. It’s sharp but smooths into the rich undertones of rum and leather after application. This is your ticket to feeling like you’re on a tropical island instead of stuck in rush hour traffic.

Byredo Bal d'Afrique Perfumed Oil Roll-On, $78 at Net-a-Porter: This is one of Byredo’s best-selling fragrances and one that is inspired by Paris in the 1920s. It’s citrusy and sweet but has dark base notes of Black Amber to balance it out. Just roll this onto your wrists and be whisked away to your Parisian dream.

