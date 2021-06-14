Thanks to My New Fire Pit, I Never Want to Leave My Backyard

Scouting Report: Not only is this fire pit perfect for backyards, but you can also take it camping or to the beach with ease.

Every backyard deserves a fire pit. They just make backyards more fun and inviting—am I right? Whether you’re sitting back and enjoying a beer alone, hanging out with your family, or throwing a backyard gathering for 50 of your closest (and vaccinated!) friends, fire pits provide not only warmth, but their crackling flames and campfire smell are a sort of built-in entertainment system.

But there’s one fire pit I think is better than the rest. I love the Yukon Solo Stove because it’s big and badass but it’s also incredibly easy to set up and use. Before I had the instructions laid out on the table, my 12-year-old nephew had already assembled the stove on the back patio. Apparently, modern gadgets are built for today’s youth and their short attention spans and not for my German grandfather, who read user manuals cover to cover even though his engineer’s mind could assemble just about anything without instructions.

Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Even if you can assemble the two-piece stove without assistance, it’s best to review the instructions for how to actually use the fire pit (slowly add wood as the embers get hotter, don’t overfill the pit with wood, and let the pit burn out when you’re done using it). Solo Stove’s “Signature 360° Airflow Design™” means you’ll enjoy big flames without all the smoke that usually accompanies backyard fire pits, and though the stove isn’t meant to replace your backyard grill (this stove is), it works great for toasting marshmallows and grilling hotdogs. If you plan to use the stove on heat-sensitive surfaces (like grass or a very expensive deck) you may also want to grab the Yukon stand.

At only 38 lbs., this lightweight stove can easily be easily moved around, though its 27-inch diameter means it’s easiest to maneuver with a second person (in my case, that second person was a sixth grader). Technically, this stove is light enough to be transported from your backyard to the beach, to the campsite, and then to the park for the perfect picnic. However, if you think you’ll be transporting it around on a regular basis, you may want to opt for the Ranger (15lbs) or the Bonfire (20lbs), which can’t accommodate quite as much wood but are smaller and lighter. Also, before you take the stove anywhere, confirm that campfires are allowed and follow any regulations around when, where, and how campfires can be enjoyed.

With my new fire pit, there are very few reasons to leave the backyard so I set up everything I need within arm’s reach - drink, book, phone - check! The fire is hot and the beer (iced tea, in my case) is cold so if you need me, I’ll be curled up next to the fire pit.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish.