Soloist Forced to Carry 243-Year-Old Violin Onto Flight Wrapped in Nothing But a Sweater

Gwyneth Paltrow’s teenage kids had a mixed reaction to paparazzi pics of her smooching Timothée Chalamet, 29, on the set of her latest movie, the star admitted in a new interview. Paltrow, 53, returned to the big screen to play an aging actress who has an affair with Chalamet’s character in the upcoming drama, Marty Supreme. When asked what the response was when news of her on-screen romance with Hollywood’s hottest heartthrob went public, Paltrow said her Mom group chats started “blowing up. Blow-ing-ip! I have my L.A. mom close friends and my English mummy friends, and they were all texting me. They know I don’t look at any rubbish sites, so they’re all sending me these pictures, like, “Yessss, G.P.!” Everyone was thrilled.” Her children, however, had a more measured reaction. “I mean, my daughter’s so cool and so punk rock that she’s like, ‘Mom, this is awesome!’ And my son was like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t want to see this,’ Paltrow said. “He was kind of mortified. But I do think they’re actually excited to see this film because now they’re grown up and they can make this separation. I’m sure they’ll gag when I’m having a make-out scene, of course. But it’s funny, they haven’t really seen me in movies. Historically, they like me home, as Mom, and they don’t like to engage with the outside perspective of who I am.”
A soloist was forced to carry her 1782 Giovanni Battista Guadagnini violin in her arms through the Helsinki airport security and onto a flight to Germany after Lufthansa refused to let her bring the case as hand luggage. Carolin Widmann, who plays an average of 60 international concerts per year, had “tears running down her cheeks” as she wrapped the “precious and beloved” instrument in a sweater and held it for the entire flight from Helsinki, Finland, to Frankfurt, Germany, and then on to Leipzig, she wrote in a post on Instagram. Widmann said she’s a regular Lufthansa flyer and had never had a problem carrying her instrument. But this time, the ground crew in Helsinki refused to let her carry it on the plane, so she offered to buy a ticket for the violin. That wasn’t possible, though, because the flight from Frankfurt to Leipzig was fully booked, and the airline’s representatives told her she had to check the 243-year-old violin as if it were a regular suitcase. This, of course, was not an option, Widmann wrote, so she was forced to “do the unthinkable” and travel with the “bare” violin, out of its case, from Helsinki to Frankfurt and finally Leipzig.
Singer Jessie J reveals why she hugged Kate Middleton, despite being “briefed not to.” The Grammy-nominated artist, 37, revealed that in Jun. 2025, she was diagnosed with “early breast cancer.” She rearranged her No Secrets Tour European dates because she was undergoing a mastectomy. The surgery found there had been no further spread of cancer. The artist has since undergone reconstructive surgery. The Princess of Wales, 43, announced in March 2024 that doctors discovered cancer following a major abdominal surgery in January. After undergoing chemotherapy, she shared that she was in remission in early 2025. The two were at the Royal Variety Performance, Middleton’s first red carpet appearance in two years, when the singer asked, “Can I give you a hug?” and Middleton received it. Despite the Price Tag singer being “briefed not to,” she said, “I just saw a mom that has also gone through cancer publicly… I just wanted to give her a hug — mom to mom, human to human.” Jessie said that, in the moment, she “didn’t see her as the Princess of Wales”; she “just wanted to give her a hug.”
Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican-born artist who sparked MAGA outrage after being announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show, has been named the world’s most-played artist. The 31-year-old singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was named Spotify’s top global artist for the fourth time, with 19.8 billion streams in 2025. The “King of Latin Trap” previously earned the title in 2020, 2021, and 2022. His newly released album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, was also recognized as a top global album. “I never heard of him, I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it,” said President Donald Trump, 79, of the world’s most successful artist after he was announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show. In October, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be present at the Super Bowl. The singer previously told i-D magazine that he did not include the U.S. on his tour because he feared ICE raids. Despite the MAGA backlash, the singer appeared as a host on Saturday Night Live, where he mocked the MAGA criticism and quipped that Americans now have four months to learn Spanish before his 2026 performance.
Country Ever After star Criscilla Anderson has died at the age of 45. Anderson danced for major stars like Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, and Britney Spears. She worked as a choreographer for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, appearing on the popular Netflix series about the team. The dancer died after a seven-year battle with colon cancer. Her death was announced in a statement she wrote before her passing. “If you’re reading this, I’ve finally slipped into the arms of Jesus—peacefully and surrounded by love,” she wrote. Anderson and country star Coffey Anderson were married for 13 years before filing for divorce. Anderson had three children within the marriage, in addition to her stepdaughter. In her statement, she said her children, Ethan, Savannah, Everleigh, and Emmarie, were her “whole heart.” She addressed her ex-husband, saying she is “still beside [him], cheering [him] on.” The country singer posted on Instagram that his heart is “shattered,” adding, “Criscilla defined strength and a fighter like no other person.” Actress Viola Davis wrote that the news of Anderson’s death was “devastating.” Another friend, Todd Chrisley, reality TV star, said, “Heartbroken is an understatement. Rest well, my beautiful friend.”
Middle-aged people in the U.S. are getting lonelier, a survey has revealed. Data gathered by Ipsos of people 45 and older found that the number who feel isolated is on an upward trajectory. The survey has been carried out three times, in August 2025, 2018, and 2010. Both 2010 and 2018 showed that overall 35 percent of respondents felt lonely, but in 2025 that number jumped to 40 percent. Of all sub-age groups, people between the ages of 45 and 49 were the most lonely, returning a 49 percent result. The data, published by the retirement nonprofit AARP, shows that people who never married and didn’t work also had high levels of loneliness at 62 percent and 57 percent, respectively. More than 3,000 people took part in the survey, offering a representative cross-section of society, The Washington Post reports. Overall, 42 percent of men and 37 percent of women were lonely. Debra Whitman, chief public policy officer at AARP, said that people in their 40s and 50s are “so busy with work and raising children and being part of the sandwich generation that we’re not able to really invest in the relationships that can help sustain us and make us happy.”
A truck driver in West Virginia was saved from certain death in a dramatic five-hour rescue operation on Tuesday morning after his semi truck skidded off the edge of a snow-covered interstate bridge and was left dangling nearly 100 feet off the ground. A coalition of seven fire departments arrived at the scene on U.S. Route 35 in Mason County to find the vehicle’s cab dangling off the side of the bridge with the driver stuck inside, with only the weight of the cargo preventing it from dropping off the edge. After assessing the situation, firefighters secured the vehicle by anchoring it to two heavy “wrecker” trucks to prevent it from falling, while Hurricane Fire & Rescue volunteer firefighter Westley Quinn rappelled off the bridge and into the cab to rescue the driver. “I just tried to slip the harness on him, get him secured as best as I could, and keep him from stepping on the windshield,” Quinn said, “and, you know, he listened. There were a few times he got antsy, which anybody would, and you know, I just kept reassuring him I was there with him.” After the driver was secured, the two men were hoisted to safety, and both emerged unharmed from the ordeal. Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant called the incident “one of the most complex rescues I’ve been involved in.”
Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane has revealed he plans to keep acting after his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Dane, 53, appeared in an episode of NBC drama Brilliant Minds, his first on-screen role since announcing his diagnosis in April. His character was a firefighter struggling to share his ALS diagnosis with his wife. On Tuesday, Dane was a guest on a virtual panel hosted by the I AM ALS organization. “I’m fairly limited in what I can do physically as an actor, but I still have my brain, and I still have my speech, so I’m willing to just do about anything. I’ll take on any role,” Dane said. However, he said the neurodegenerative disease will limit his choices. “From here on out, it’s going to have to be ALS-centric. It’s going to be very difficult for me to play any other role. I’m fine with that. I’m grateful that I can still work in any capacity.” Dane said he had surprised himself with how well he was dealing with ALS. “I don’t think anybody would blame me if I went upstairs in my bedroom, crawled under the sheets, and spent the next two weeks crying,” he said. “And I was a little bit pleasantly surprised when I realized that I wasn’t built like that, because I thought, for sure, that was gonna be me.” The actor said he was keen to inspire other people, noting, “It’s imperative that I share my journey with as many people as I can because I don’t feel like my life is about me anymore.” There is currently no cure for ALS, which causes progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain.
A raccoon broke into a liquor store by falling through the ceiling, got into the bottles, and then passed out in the bathroom. The animal created havoc in an ABC in Ashland, Virginia, on Saturday, smashing multiple bottles of liquor on the floor, which it then drank up. Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter was called to the scene to take the raccoon in for the night to cool off after its boozy misadventure. In a statement on Facebook on Tuesday, the shelter said an officer “discovered the ‘suspect’ had broken in, ransacked several shelves, and then… passed out in the bathroom. The suspect? A very intoxicated raccoon.” It said an officer then “secured our masked bandit and transported him back to the shelter to sober up before questioning. After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learned that breaking and entering is not the answer.” According to the Independent, Sam Martin was with animal control at the scene. “I personally like raccoons,” she said. “They are funny little critters. He fell through one of the ceiling tiles and went on a full-blown rampage, drinking everything.”
A sharp, unseasonably early spike in norovirus cases, also known as the “winter vomiting disease,” has emerged, adding an additional threat to an already crowded field of respiratory illnesses this winter, according to Axios. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows norovirus cases have doubled over the past few weeks, with positive tests surging from seven percent in August to 14 percent in mid-November. The spike has arrived earlier than anticipated and during a surge in other respiratory illnesses, including COVID, whooping cough, and seasonal flu. Norovirus causes acute gastroenteritis, leading to severe vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain, the CDC warns. About 20 million people contract the disease each year, and while most victims recover in one to three days, the illness can lead to severe infections amongst children and older adults. There is no cure for norovirus, but health officials recommend stopping its spread by washing hands, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, and properly washing vegetables and shellfish before eating them. Those with the disease are advised to rest, drink electrolyte-containing fluids, and eat bland foods. The highest recorded month for Norovirus cases was December 2024, when 25 percent of tests for the disease came back positive.