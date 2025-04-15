TV Star Tied With Democratic Frontrunners in Shock New Poll
A new poll has compiled some pretty interesting picks for the next Democratic presidential candidate. Conducted by Echelon Insights between April 10 to April 14, the survey of more than 1,000 participants found former Vice President Kamala Harris topping the list as a favorite to win with 28% of votes. Meanwhile, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker soared up the ranks following his record-setting Senate floor speech earlier this month, landing at the number two spot with 11% of votes. Joining Harris and Booker in the top five are former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who tied at 7%, plus Minnesota Governor Tim Walz at 5%. The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart also made the cut with 3% of votes—the same as mooted frontrunners Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, while ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith only nabbed 1%. The November 2028 election is over 1,000 days away. Primaries are slated to begin in New York and Nevada in February 2028.