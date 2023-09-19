Somebody Left a Motion to Remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker in House Bathroom
WHODUNNY
Talk about a leak. Some House Republican is likely shuffling around the halls of the U.S. Capitol missing their draft resolution to oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, because that’s exactly what was found on a baby-changing table in a bathroom under the House floor on Tuesday. The folded motion was discovered by Matt Laslo, an independent journalist, who posted about the find to X, formerly known as Twitter. The abandoned resolution is being put forth by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who has been threatening to force a vote to snatch McCarthy’s gavel if the speaker is not brought into “immediate, total compliance” with his demands. In an abnormal outburst last week, McCarthy dared Gaetz to try and “file the fucking motion.” The draft found in the bathroom is dated Sept. 15, a day after McCarthy’s expletive-studded remark. It was unclear Tuesday to whom the motion belonged, and whether it had been left in the bathroom on purpose.