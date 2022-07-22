Someone Figured Out Just How Fast Josh Hawley Ran on Jan. 6

If you watched the embarrassing video of MAGA Sen. Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol insurrectionists he just hours earlier saluted, and wondered just how fast he was going, SB Nation has got you covered. Using the power of science—and some clever sleuthing about the narrow strip of hallway seen in the surveillance video released Thursday evening by the Jan. 6 committee—the Vox Media-owned sports news site calculated that Hawley, 42, ran a 40-yard dash in 7.2 seconds. That’s much slower than NFL broadcaster Rich Eisen, 53, who, while also wearing a suit, ran the league’s scouting combine 40 in 6.16 seconds. For further perspective, a 7.2 would be by far the slowest NFL Combine 40-yard dash ever recorded, with the next-slowest being former Houston Texans lineman Isaiah Thompson’s six-second run. Seems like Hawley ought to spend more time on leg days at the gym and less time encouraging violent mobs.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10