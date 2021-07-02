CHEAT SHEET
Someone Fired 23 Shots at Alabama Democratic State Senator’s Home
At least 23 bullets were fired into the home of Alabama state Sen. Vivian Davis Figures (D) early Thursday morning in what police said was a targeted attack. Luckily, Figures, who’s held her position in the state Senate since 1997, wasn’t at her Mobile home at the time and no one was injured. Mobile police spokesman Lt. Christopher Levy said it “does not appear to be a random act.” The motive behind the barrage of bullets remains unclear. “She’s a good neighbor, good neighbor,” one of the lawmaker’s neighbors told Fox10 News. “It’s terrifying! Right in your own backyard or right on your same street.”