Trump Ice Maiden Hit With New Imposter Plot After Embarrassing Breach

The White House has been alerted to the possibility that Chief of Staff Susie Wiles’ phone has been compromised—for a second time.

Top officials were given the warning after the new British prime minister exchanged messages with someone he believed to be Wiles, 68.

The incident comes amid growing questions on Wiles’ grip on power, and 15 months after the White House admitted her phone had been compromised.

Officials told Politico that Andy Burnham, who took over as U.K. PM on July 20, exchanged a “few” messages with the imposter before realizing what was happening.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is in regular contact with Donald Trump. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The content of the messages is not known, but Politico said the British Embassy in Washington quickly flagged it with the White House.

Last year, the FBI and the White House launched an urgent probe after senior politicians and business leaders received calls and messages from someone purporting to be Wiles, who reportedly believed her phone’s contacts had been hacked.

The White House declined to comment to Politico, and a U.K. government spokesman told the outlet: “We do not comment on national security matters.”

The Daily Beast has contacted a representative for Wiles.

After the first alleged hacking incident, in May 2025, President Donald Trump dismissed reports that hackers somehow infiltrated Wiles’ phone.

U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham. WPA Pool/James Manning-WPA Pool/Getty Images

“Nobody can impersonate Susie,” Trump, 80, told reporters. “There’s only one Susie. There’s only one.” He called Wiles “an amazing woman” and said he was confident that “she can handle it.”

The breaches came after the Signalgate scandal, in March last year, when officials discussed secret strikes on Yemen in a chat that included a journalist.

PunchUp reported last week that MAGA “bad actors” had worked out that the best way to get what they want from Trump is to pay him a visit out of hours when his senior aides, including Wiles, had gone home.

The outlet had earlier revealed that Wiles learned via Truth Social that Trump had gone with the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s controversial pick for ICE director.